NHL Rumors: Klingberg, Barrie, Garland, Hinostroza, and the Wild

If looking at John Klingberg, would Tyson Barrie be a better option?

Matt Larkin: If some had even the slightest interest in Anaheim Ducks right-handed pending UFA defenseman John Klingberg and his $7 million cap hit, would pivot quickly to Tyson Barrie.

The now Nashville Predators defenseman is also right-handed, has a $4.5 million cap hit with an extra year on his contract.

It would cost more to acquire Barrie but he would help you more as a top-unit power-play QB.

Would Conor Garland be a fit in Edmonton?

Jonathan Willis: (from a couple of days ago) Liking the idea of the Edmonton Oilers trying to turn Kailer Yamamoto into Vancouver Canucks Conor Garland.

Garland would be a ‘perfect long-term fit for Edmonton’s top-six.’

The Sabres have been looking to move Vinnie Hinostroza since January

Lance Lysowski: Buffalo Sabres GM Kevyn Adams has been trying to find a new team for Vinnie Hinostroza dating back to January when he started being a healthy scratch. He could get some more ice time with Alex Tuch out, but Hinostroza said that hasn’t been given any assurances that he’ll be with the team past Friday.

The Wild are still open to making moves

Mike Zeisberger of NHL.com: The Minnesota Wild have already acquired Marcus Johansson and Gustav Nyquist. They could look to add more but moving their first-round pick would have to be for the right deal according to GM Bill Guerin.

“Our group’s playing pretty well right now. And I guess if something is logical to us, or we don’t have to disrupt the chemistry of the group, we’ll definitely look at doing something,” he told NHL.com.

“We’re definitely looking to get better. I mean, that’s the idea. We’re not looking to weaken our team, by any stretch, but we’re open to a whole bunch of different ideas.”