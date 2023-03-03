NHL Rumors: Voracek, Athanasiou, Kane, Bratt, Meier, and the Hurricanes

The Voracek deal really helps both teams, with Coyotes creating more trade flexibility

Frank Seravalli: It was a really smart move by the Columbus Blue Jackets to move the injured Jakub Voracek. They are now able to get under the final cap calculation and can avoid any potential performance bonus overages.

Frank Seravalli: The Arizona Coyotes now have Voracek’s salary and have the flexibility to trade Nick Schmaltz or Lawson Crouse if they get a good offer and don’t have to worry about going below the salary cap floor.

Andreas Athanasiou could be staying

David Pagnotta: Get the sense that Chicago Blackhawks Andreas Athanasiou could be staying with the team. They are still working on a few things though.

Patrick Kane in New York long-term?

Charlie Roumeliotis: Patrick Kane when asked if he sees himself with the New York Rangers beyond this season: “To be honest, I haven’t really thought about it. Just take it one step at a time here. I’m excited to be here now.”

Kevin Weekes: Dylan Larkin’s eight-year, $8.7 million per contract extension is another contract that impact’s New Jersey Devils pending free agents in Jesper Bratt and Timo Meier.

The Carolina Hurricanes won’t give up a first for a rental and could look for a cheaper, last minute add

TSN: The Carolina Hurricanes are trying to make a move but as of early yesterday evening, they weren’t close according to Pierre LeBrun. They aren’t interested in trading a first-round pick on a rental, which may not matter now as there isn’t really one on the market that warrants one.

“Here’s what I would tell you. A year ago Don Waddell waited until 2:59 and got Max Domi, really, for nothing. Domi is no longer available but is there a player for a cheap price at the last moment that Carolina could fit in? That’s possible. But right now they’re okay with their roster.”