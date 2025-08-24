NHL Rumors: Lane Hutson, Fabian Lysell, and More

More Lane Hutson Talk Err Rumors

Marco D’Amico of RG.com: Naturally, Lane Hutson expected to face some sort of retribution. That is according to NHL sources anyway. However, not going to the Worlds apparently still has consequences. Just ask Nick Suzuki. Suzuki was not invited to Four Nations after missing the Worlds last year. The same appears to be the case for Hutson. However, this time it is perhaps the Olympics.

Now, that remains frank and to the point. Then again, consistency and chemistry helps. Players selected helped the US secure a surprising gold medal at the World Championship in May. Also, Team USA possesses several players of the same size and frame. How many of one thing can a team have?

Again, the roster is not set in stone either. All it takes is a few injuries to change the roster once again. Sometimes people do make a big deal out of nothing.

NHL Rumors: Lane Hutson’s Time Will Come

Others debated including Luke Hughes and again motivation like this can be powerful. Add in that this is a contract year and Hutson is going to be all sorts of raring to go for the Montreal Canadiens. There is nothing wrong with that.

Does Fabian Lysell Have Value?

Andrew Fantucchio of Boston Hockey NOW: Yes, the Boston Bruins have more decisions to make. Besides a defense that was less than stout, there is Fabian Lysell to consider. Their still young prospect (former 2021 first-round pick) did have three points in 12 NHL games last season. However, consistency questions bug the Boston Right Winger.

Now, does Lysell have some value? That is a great question. It depends on who you ask. Don Sweeney knows time is limited to a point. Several pundits note this fourth year for the forward could be a make-or-break campaign.

NHL Rumors: Will We Get Late Player Movement?

The Bruins do not have the best of prospect cupboards. Other teams know this. His defensive coverage has been a reason why he does not always receive consistent ice time even in the minors. His power-play time dropped in his third season with Providence and no goals in 11 playoff contests has some Bruins’ brass concerned. Yes, there are other reasons as well.

Lysell had been linked with Edmonton but David Staples has noted the Oilers are not too keen here. Do teams blink with other players as September approaches? Stay tuned!

