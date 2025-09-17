NHL Rumors: Los Angeles Kings, and the Vegas Golden Knights

Adrian Kempe would like an extension done, and his number may be higher than originally reported

David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period: Had reported earlier that Los Angeles Kings forward Adrian Kempe could be looking for $10 million on a contract extension with the Kings. The Kings original number was under $9 million. now believes Kempe could be looking for something between $10 and $11 million.

Kempe on Sirius XM NHL Network Radio said he wants to stay in LA and would like an extension done soon.

“I would like to get it done as soon as possible, but I don’t want to rush anything,” he said. “But I also don’t want to come around after Christmas and the (trade) deadline’s coming up and I’m sitting there not knowing where we’re at or we’re not on terms. Before Christmas would be great, before camp would be great.”

NHL Rumors: Kaprizov, Eichel, McDavid, Hart, and Stolarz

Talks between Kings GM Ken Holland and agent J.P. Barry are expected to resume this week with hopes of getting a deal done before the start of the season.

Nicholas Hague had a verbal agreement with the Vegas Knights before being traded

Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal: At the end of last season, defenseman Nicolas Hague thought that he would be remaining with the Vegas Golden Knights, as he had a verbal agreement with the GM Kelly McCrimmon before the start of the playoffs.

“I thought I had a deal done with Vegas done before the playoffs, and we had agreed on what it was going to be,” said Hague, who didn’t specify what the terms of the deal were. “On both sides, it was a word agreement. Obviously, nothing was signed. Because I said to them, ‘We’re going into the playoffs. That’s the No. 1 priority right now, and we’ll reconvene and get this done after the season.’ It was all good.

“Then the season ended, and it just never did.”

NHL Rumors: Montreal Canadiens and the Pittsburgh Penguins

Hague was traded to the Nashville Predators on June 29th for Colton Sissons and Jeremy Lauzon, and then signed a four-year, $22 million deal with the Predators. A couple of days after the trade, the Golden Knights did a sign-and-trade for Mitch Marner. They won’t have been able to fit in the contract for both Marner and Hague and would have needed to move salary out.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league. We’re also posting some stuff on Instagram.