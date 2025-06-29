NHL Rumors: Montreal Canadiens, New York Islanders, San Jose Sharks, and the New York Rangers

The Montreal Canadiens will try, but are not sure if they’ll be able to accomplish it

Eric Engels: Montreal Canadiens GM Kent Hughes on their plans ahead of next season: “I think we’re going to continue to look at whether we have opportunities to improve our team up front via trade. If not, is there something in the free agent market that could make sense for us? But I can’t tell you today that I feel with some crazy degree of certainty that we’re going to accomplish it. But we’re going to try.”

The New York Islanders asked the San Jose Sharks for the No. 2 pick

Sheng Peng of SJ Hockey Now: A source said that the New York Islanders asked the San Jose Sharks for the No. 2 pick for Noah Dobson. It was rejected by the Sharks.

The Sharks do need to improve their blue line. Most teams have been looking for NHL-ready players, and the Sharks are more armed with futures. The Buffalo Sabres are looking for help for now in any Bowen Byram trade.

NHL Rumors: Sabres, Capitals, Wild, and the Lightning

There could be a middle-class group of UFA defenseman that the Sharks might be interested in, and they might be interested in the Sharks’ rebuild.

The New York Rangers are interested in Vladislav Gavrikov and maybe Jonathan Drouin, but would need to move some salary

Peter Baugh of The Athletic: The New York Rangers are expected to go after defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov if he gets to free agency on July 1st. A source believes there is a strong fit between the two sides. He could be paired with Adam Fox or Will Borgen. The Los Angeles Kings aren’t giving up on re-signing the defenseman.

“We’re prepared to do a long-term deal (with Gavrikov),” Holland said. “(Former GM) Rob Blake offered a deal, and I extended it. … It’s going to play itself out between now and probably Tuesday or Wednesday.”

Gavrikov is projected at a seven-year deal at over $7.5 million per. The Rangers have just over $12 million in projected cap space, RFA forward Will Cuylle to re-sign, and a few more roster spots to be filled.

NHL Rumors: Golden Knights, Ehlers, Marchand, Kyrou, and the Canadiens

Defenseman K’Andre Miller is in the rumor mill. A source said that RFA defenseman Zac Jones is also available.

UFA forward Jonathan Drouin could be a Rangers free agent target on July 1st. They were interested last offseason.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s new, and we’re just getting started. Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league. We’re also posting some stuff on Instagram.