NHL Rumors: Luke Hughes, Internal Salary Caps and the Trade Market

The New Jersey Devils and Luke Hughes need to find common ground for today and into the future

James Murphy of RG.org: New Jersey Devils GM Tom Fitzgerald said that they’ll continue to talk with the RFA defenseman Luke Hughes and present different contract ideas.

“Eventually, this will get done. The 11th hour is training camp. Right? A lot of times, a lot of the stuff doesn’t get done until the 11th hour. We’re hoping we can get something done here in quick fashion, and both sides are working hard at it; that’s for sure.”

Fitzgerald adds that Dawson Mercer and Jeremy Swayman (with the Bruins) missing part/all of training camp, does weigh on their minds a bit. He does acknowledge that it’s really the only type of leverage those players have. Yes, the salary cap is going to rising over the next few years, but the sides need to find common ground on a deal that works for today, and into the future.

NHL Rumors: Calgary Flames – Zary, Backlund, and Andersson

“They’re just looking out for Luke’s best interest, but the reality is you still have to stay in the present time and look at, in my opinion, the comps that are there.”

Internal salary caps and the trade market

James Murphy of RG.org: We all know that the salary cap is going to be rising over the next few years, but some teams are going to have internal salary caps, as not all teams are built like the Montreal Canadiens, New York Rangers, Toronto Maple Leafs as New Jersey Devils GM Tom Fitzgerald notes.

“Not every team has the same automatic revenue, and unless they can figure out creative ways to overcome that in other areas than just the game, they’re going to have internal caps.”

The rising salary cap is also affecting the trade market, according to Fitzgerald.

“I think the rising cap has affected the market because it has become more of a buyer’s market. The problem is that with more teams having the space, there are fewer sellers.”

NHL Rumors: There is No Rush For Quinn Hughes To Make a Decision About His Future

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league. We’re also posting some stuff on Instagram.