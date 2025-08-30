NHL Rumors: There is No Rush For Quinn Hughes To Make a Decision About His Future

Quinn Hughes Has A Whole Season with the Vancouver Canucks To Decide His Next Move

You know it is a slow offseason when the hockey world is speculating about the future of Quinn Hughes with the Vancouver Canucks. Now it helps to support the speculation when President Jim Rutherford told the mediaat the end of the year that he wanted to play with his brothers. This has led many to see Quinn Hughes as the elephant in the room in Vancouver.

However, to use that terminology, the biggest elephant in the room is more about his decision and future in Vancouver, as he has yet to decide what his future holds. Even though Rutherford said what he said, Quinn Hughes has yet to make his feelings known one way or another to the team or publicly. Hughes still has two years left on his deal and isn’t eligible to sign an extension until next July 1st. There is still time to see what this team is like under the new head coach, Adam Foote.

NHL Thought of the Day Time to Cool the Jets on the Vancouver Canucks and Quinn Hughes Speculation He has stated one way or another what he wants to do #canucks #njdevils https://t.co/cP216AG6aN pic.twitter.com/JUfyi7gZOh — Jim Biringer (@JimBiringer) August 23, 2025

As Rob Simpson of VancouverHockeyInsider.com told Jim Biringer of NHLRumors.com and Full Press Hockey on a recent episode of the Full Press NHL Podcast, when he was asked Simpson about the situation involving Quinn Hughes and the Vancouver Canucks, specifically whether the defenseman has informed the team that he wants to leave.

Jim Biringer: “Obviously, the big one. Since you cover the team, and there’s been a lot of talk about this since Jim Rutherford opened his mouth about the Hughes brothers wanting to play together. Um, you know that comment.”

Rob Simpson: “Maybe you could trade for them.”

Biringer: “Maybe you could trade for them. I don’t think so.”

Simpson: “Maybe we could get those guys to come here.”

Biringer: “Yeah. Oops, yeah. Obviously, in New Jersey, everybody’s like, Oh, Quinn Hughes. He’s going to come here next summer. From what I gather and what I see, maybe you can tell me differently. It doesn’t even feel like Quimn Hughes has told the team what he wants to do. He just wants to play for the Canucks, and that’s it, until he decides next season what he wants to do.”

Simpson: “Yeah. I mean, what’s the rush? You got a whole season to see what the hell is going on with this hockey club over this next whole season before you even have to think about making that decision. And his agent, Pat Brisson, he’s not going to give anything away. He’s like, I’m not doing a damn thing. I’ve got a billion dollars in contracts with JP Barry for a reason, and I’m just gonna, we’re gonna sit and wait and see. Remember Petey (Elias Pettersson) and Quinn Hughes both sat out camp, held out since 21.

So they’re not afraid, and this is business for them, and the love between those brothers that is a strong factor here. I mean, Quinn Hughes could definitely head east once he sees what’s going on with the Canucks here over this next season, and then you’ve got a season of like, hand-wringing in Vancouver, but tough beans, that’s up to him, not to the fans or the media.

So that’s a ways off. They can talk about it and be nervous about it and be scared about it and talk about the implications once a week, if they want to, but it’s not going to make any difference until summer.”

So, until Quinn Hughes informs the Vancouver Canucks of his intentions, he remains a member of the team and is looking to help the club return to the playoffs.

