NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Bruins, Mammoth, Kings, Stars, and Bruins

The Maple Leafs trying to re-sign Steven Lorentz

Chris Johnston: The Toronto Maple Leafs are trying to re-sign forward Steven Lorentz before free agency opens tomorrow.

Will the Maple Leafs be one of the teams interested in Michael Pezzette?

Pierre LeBrun: It wouldn’t be a surprise if the Toronto Maple Leafs were among the teams that have interest in pending UFA Michael Pezzetta on July 1st.

NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Golden Knights, and Marner

The Canucks holding out hope for Brock Boeser, and he’d be a fit in Edmonton if they can find the space

Rick Dhaliwal: The Vancouver Canucks still haven’t given up on being able to bring Brock Boeser back.

The chances are slim, and he’s expected to test free agency.

Boeser would be a fit for the Edmonton Oilers but they would need to move out salary as they don’t have a lot of salary cap space.

The Utah Mammoth are trying to re-sign some RFAs

Craig Morgan: The Utah Mammoth have tendered forward Jack McBain a qualifying offer, and they are still trying to sign him.

They are also trying to re-sign RFAs Kailer Yamamoto & Montana Onyebuchi.

The Los Angeles Kings make an offer to Vladislav Gavrikov

Pierre LeBrun: The Los Angeles Kings made pending UFA defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov another offer and they’re waiting to hear back from agent Pat Brisson. They are expected to talk again today.

The Dallas Stars continue to work on re-signing Mikael Granlund

Pierre LeBrun: The Dallas Stars and Mikael Granlund’s agents are set to talk again today.

There is a mutual interest but the Stars are going to have to move some salary to make it work.

NHL Rumors: Cam York, Brendan Smith, Brock Boeser, and the Edmonton Oilers

The Boston Bruins still need to add a top-four defenseman

Matt Porter: The Boston Bruins still need to find a top-four defenseman for season.

UFA defenseman Aaron Ekblad is a good player but a likely risky with the money and term needed to sign him.

Calgary Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson would be a great fit but he’s going to cost a lot in assets and with an extension.

Matt Porter: The Pittsburgh Penguins have been trying to trade Erik Karlsson, who can still contribute offensively. He’s got two years left at $10 million. He would be a fit for the Bruins as a good mentor and leader to the blue line.

Questions are, would the Penguins retain salary, and would the Bruins be better off spending the money on their forward group.

