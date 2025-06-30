NHL Rumors: The Window for a Mitch Marner Sign-and-Trade is Closing Fast

Free agency opens tomorrow at noon, Eastern. Can the Toronto Maple Leafs and Vegas Golden Knights still work out a sign-and-trade?

The Chris Johnston Show: (youtube) Chris Johnston this morning on the latest on the Mitch Marner, Vegas Golden Knights, and Toronto Maple Leafs.

Julien McKenzie: “CJ, what is the latest on Mitch Marner, the Vegas Golden Knights at a potential sign-and-trade. You’ve been all over this story for The Athletic. There’s so many different twists and turns. There’s been rumors of even tampering being involved. What’s the latest we know right now?”

Johnston: “Well, it’s June 30, when we’re recording this, and that’s significant, because this would be the last day that a trade could be completed where Mitch Marner and does a sign-and-trade, essentially, if he wants to get an eight-year deal. So that’s sort of one deadline.

NHL Rumors: Canucks, Senators, and Marchand

I guess the other would be at noon, Eastern Time, on Tuesday morning. Mitch Marner is a free agent who can go sign with any other team, anywhere, including Vegas, of course. And so you know, if a trade is going to happen, it’s got to happen before that point in time where the Leafs are, you know, getting something back for his rights.

And so, you know, I don’t know if they’re going to be able to put it all back together again. I think the fact that things went public here in the last few days probably complicates things.

But, but two facts remain. I believe the Vegas Golden Knights are interested in signing Mitch Marner. I believe the Toronto, the Toronto Maple Leafs if they can get something meaningful back, would, would view that at least as, I don’t even, I don’t want to call it a small win. There’s no win when you’re losing a player of Mitch Marner’s caliber. But, but would, would make probably, the whole thing more palatable. And so, you know, we’ll see if they get something done.

I mean, the fact that, you know, late Sunday night that there was a deal where Colton Sissons and Jeremy Lauzon ended up in Vegas, I think, is a sign of things to come with Nick Hague going back to the Predators.

You know, that’s, that’s Vegas. Has to move money around here to sign Mitch Marner or to do any other business really of consequence. And that’s even with the fact that Alex Pietrangelo is, you know, likely headed for LTIR here once said the path for him medically is cleared up.

NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs, Vegas Golden Knights, and Mitch Marner

So this is a extremely busy time. Things move fast, but I would say there’s still, there’s still a chance for those rights to be traded, but the windows closing for it to happen.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s new, and we’re just getting started. Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league. We’re also posting some stuff on Instagram.