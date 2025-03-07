NHL Rumors: Maple Leafs, Kings, Flyers, Blue Jackets, Canucks and Islanders

The Kings and Maple Leafs talked to the Hurricanes about Mikko Rantanen

Maple Leafs News: David Pagnotta in the Fourth Period said that the Carolina Hurricanes asked the Toronto Maple Leafs for Matthew Knies in a Mikko Rantanen deal. Leafs GM Brad Treliving isn’t interested in that unless there was an extension in place.

NHL Watcher: Elliotte Frieman on the Los Angeles Kings and Mikko Rantanen: “I heard they were in on it, I heard they were looking at it, I heard there was real concern whether or not Rantanen was willing to sign there long-term and if that’s the case then I just don’t see the Kings doing it.”

The Toronto Maple Leafs have several needs. Checked in on Kunin, Schenn and Laughton

Sportsnet 590: Frank Seravalli: “Here’s how I view the pecking order for the Leafs … It might be in the same deal but center first, then winger, then depth defenseman.”

NHL Rumors: Carolina Hurricanes, Boston Bruins, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Philadelphia Flyers

David Pagnotta: The Toronto Maple Leafs have checked in on San Jose Sharks forward Luke Kunin. He was held out of last night’s game.

Elliotte Friedman on Sportsnet: The Maple Leafs may not want to pay the high asking price for St. Louis Blues forward Brayden Schenn. They could move on to Scott Laughton.

The Leafs are also at looking to improve their blue line and may have to move some money to make it work.

The Philadelphia Flyers have made it clear to teams that it will cost a first-round pick or equivalent prospect for Scott Laughton.

It could be quiet today for the Columbus Blue Jackets

Aaron Portzline: The Columbus Blue Jackets picked up forward Christian Fischer off waivers from the Detroit Red Wings. It doesn’t preclude the Blue Jackets from making more moves.

Unless the asking prices come down or if more players become available, GM Don Waddell may not add anyone else.

Interested in Pius Suter

Rick Dhaliwal: Elliotte Friedman on Vancouver Canucks Pius Suter and the Dallas Stars: “I have not heard that but there is interest in him.”

NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks, and the Winnipeg Jets

Kyle Palmieri gets a two-year contract offer from the Islanders

David Pagnotta: Believe that the New York Islanders gave forward Kyle Palmieri a two-year contract offer on Thursday.

The door isn’t closed on Palmieri re-signing. They are talking trade with teams but plan on talking to him again Friday morning before they make a final decision.

