NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks, and the Winnipeg Jets

Could the Vancouver Canucks make a big move before the trade deadline?

TSN: Pierre LeBrun when asked whether the Vancouver Canucks will trade either Elias Pettersson or Brock Boeser by the trade deadline.

Jennifer Hedger: “How about in Vancouver? You got Brock Boeser. He is a pending UFA. Elias Pettersson’s no-trade kicks in on July 1st. What do you expect to happen in Vancouver? Are they going to move either of these guys?”

LeBrun: “I don’t think Pettersson is going anywhere. I think they need him to just have a good finish of season, play strong, and then figure out after the season, heading into July 1, what they’re doing with him.

Boeser is trickier. Besser is trickier because I don’t think they’ll get him signed to an extension by Friday’s trade deadline. Then what?

You’re in the playoff race. You’re not in a great place in the playoff race. I think it comes down honestly to the quality of the offers they get on Brock Boeser, and as of when you and I are speaking here, I don’t think the quality of the trade offers have been that great, so for Brock Boeser. So right now, I’d say he’s staying, but that could change.”

Will the Winnipeg Jets go all-in this year at the trade deadline?

TSN:

Jennifer Hedger: “As for the Jets, best team in the league, best record in the league.”

LeBrun: “Canada’s team.”

Hedger: “Canada’s team. There’s always this term of like, should they push all their chips in in the middle? Should they go for it? Should they and what does that mean?”

LeBrun: “I think they should to the degree that I think they have to do everything they can to add because this is a special year that is shaping up, and you don’t get this shot every year.

I know that a lot of their core is signed, and they have arguably the best goalie in the world in Connor Hellebuyck. But it doesn’t always work out where things just work out perfectly in rhythm like this season has for them.

And I think they have to add and the reason they have to add, too is that, you know, the cap is going up dramatically over the next three years. Are we for sure convinced that the Jets will always be a cap team? Maybe, I mean, they’ve always been so far since they’ve come into the league, but I think there’s a special opportunity here, and that’s why I think Kevin Cheveldayoff will do everything he can on Brock Nelson. If not Brock Nelson, Scott Laughton, and so on and so on.

And I think add a, you know, a piece on D. Can he get a David Savard out of, out of Montreal? So, I don’t think the Jets want to come out of here empty-handed. I think it’s imperative for them to add.”

