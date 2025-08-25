NHL Rumors: Mason McTavish Thoughts And Filip Gustavsson

More On How Mason McTavish Is Viewed

Eric Stephens of The Athletic (mailbag): Naturally, there have been enough articles on Mason McTavish to almost become an expert on the Anaheim Ducks and the center these days. Anyway, McTavish is a highly sought after forward who has even more play-making potential.

Money and term remain large issues. Players like McTavish command a significant salary boost. Both Pat Verbeek and McTavish’s agent have exhaustively gone back and forth on a variety of deals. So far, nothing has happened. It is not to suggest that Anaheim wants to move the forward. If anything, Anaheim wants to keep McTavish.

Again, there is always time. All it takes is an agreeable money and term here. Sometimes people like to blow smoke when there is none.

NHL Rumors: Even More McTavish

Others debated whether his ceiling is of a 1C. McTavish plays like a 2C at this point who can grow into a 1C. The playmaking part of his game is something that figures to evolve and grow in time. Teams, Anaheim, and McTavish’s agent all know what they have here.

Do We See A Filip Gustavsson Deal?

Michael Russo of The Athletic: Yes, Minnesota Wild fans and management had to be happy when news came out that Filip Gustavsson is willing to negotiate. He seeks a longer-termed extension to stay with Minnesota. September has been a month where Bill Guerin likes to get deals done. We saw that in 2023 with Marcus Foligno, Ryan Hartman, and Mats Zuccarello. When both sides are motivated, negotiations often take days rather than weeks or months.

Now, does a deal get done? That is an excellent question. Minnesota saw what happened with Jesper Wallstedt down in Iowa. They may be more apt to negotiate which benefits Gustavsson heavily here.

NHL Rumors: Will Late Player Movement Happen?

The Wild will have the now retired Marc-Andre Fleury in the organization as a mentor to the goaltenders. Again, the question has to be asked. What winds up being the AAV for Gustavsson? Can Minnesota pay him $6-$7 million a year for the next X amount of years? Some clamor for results but that is not all on the goaltender.

Wallstedt will back up Gustavsson this year and that may help both goalies. For the starter, that may mean a better contract extension after all.

