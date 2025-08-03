NHL Rumors: Mattias Ekholm, and Five Destinations for Max Pacioretty

The Edmonton Oilers should be looking to extend Mattias Ekholm

Allan Mitchell of The Athletic: Everyone knows that Edmonton Oilers Connor McDavid is extension eligible, but so is defenseman Mattias Ekholm. The Oilers should be looking to extend him. He is 35 years old, so there is some risk involved.

Ekholm is their top-pairing, left-side D, ahead of Jake Walman and Brett Kulak. Are three players entering the final year of their contracts.

Signing Ekholm to a two or three-year deal has some real risk, but so does not re-signing, given their lack of depth on the left side. It may not be easy to upgrade on the left side next offseason.

NHL News: Maple Leafs, Kings, and the Ducks

Five potential destinations for free agent forward Max Pacioretty

Michael Augello of The Hockey News: Max Pacioretty signed a PTO last offseason and earned a one-year, $1.5 million deal from the Toronto Maple Leafs. He’s still looking for a contract for next season.

Injuries limited Pacioretty to 37 games, but he had a productive postseason, recording 8 points in 11 games. Potential destinations for Pacioretty.

Montreal Canadiens – A return to the Canadiens? They are looking for some veteran experience, but maybe someone who can be a full-time player and not a part-timer.

Edmonton Oilers – David Staples of the Edmonton Journal wondered about Pacioretty being a Corey Perry replacement.

New York Area – In the past, he’s been connected to the New York Rangers, New York Islanders, and New Jersey Devils. The Rangers were interested at the 2024 trade deadline.

Detroit Red Wings – Pacioretty has an offseason home in Michigan, and his family stayed there last season while he played for the Leafs. As much as he may want to remain in Michigan, the Red Wings may not be interested.

NHL Rumors: Will Connor McDavid Go Short-Term or Long-Term?

Toronto Maple Leafs – May be the most likely of the teams mentioned above. The Leafs still have the Nick Robertson contract situation to deal with, and will they be able to move the contracts of David Kampf or Calle Jarnkrok?

