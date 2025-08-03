NHL News: Toronto Maple Leafs, Los Angeles Kings, and the Anaheim Ducks

The Toronto Maple Leafs avoid arbitration with Nick Robertson

David Alter of The Hockey News: The Toronto Maple Leafs and forward Nick Robertson have avoided their salary arbitration hearing that was scheduled for Sunday. The one-year deal is for $1.825 million. The Maple Leafs elected for a one-year deal, as a two-year deal would have walked Robertson to unrestricted free agency.

Robertson’s camp had asked for $2.25 million in arbitration, and the Maple Leafs had filed for $1.2 million. Robertson made $950,000 last season.

He had a career-high 15 goals and 69 games last season, but Robertson only got into 3 playoff games.

Nicholas Robertson, signed 1x$1.8M by TOR, is a skilled scoring winger who takes a lot of one-timers but has struggled to get anything other than sheltered depth minutes. #LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/CPKGLYSRsJ — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) August 2, 2025

The Los Angeles Kings re-sign Alex Laferriere

Puck Pedia: The Los Angeles Kings have signed RFA forward Alex Laferriere to a three-year contract with a $4.1 million salary cap hit.

2025-26: $3.5 million

2026-27: $4.4 million

2027-28: $4.4 million

He’ll be owed a $4.4 million qualifying offer when the contract expires, and would be one year away from unrestricted free agency.

Alexis Laferriere, signed 3x$4.1M by LA, is a high-motor shot-first middle-six winger with great speed. Took a big step in 2024-25 generating a ton of chances off the rush and cementing himself as one of the most active transition players and stuff-doers in the league. #GoKingsGo pic.twitter.com/rCal5T3pAQ — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) August 2, 2025

The 23-year-old Laferriere put up career highs in goals (19), assists (23), and points (42) last season in 77 games.

Anaheim Ducks first-round pick going to college

Cam Robinson: Sources have confirmed that Anaheim Ducks 2025 first-round pick, Roger McQuenn, has committed to Providence College for the 2025-26 NHL season.