NHL News: Toronto Maple Leafs, Los Angeles Kings, and the Anaheim Ducks

The Toronto Maple Leafs and Nick Robertson avoid salary arbitration. The Los Angeles Kings re-sign Alex Lafarriere. Roger McQueen commits to Providence.
Nov 28, 2023; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs left wing Nicholas Robertson (89) skates during the warmup against the Florida Panthers at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Maple Leafs avoid arbitration with Nick Robertson

David Alter of The Hockey News: The Toronto Maple Leafs and forward Nick Robertson have avoided their salary arbitration hearing that was scheduled for Sunday. The one-year deal is for $1.825 million. The Maple Leafs elected for a one-year deal, as a two-year deal would have walked Robertson to unrestricted free agency.

Robertson’s camp had asked for $2.25 million in arbitration, and the Maple Leafs had filed for $1.2 million. Robertson made $950,000 last season.

He had a career-high 15 goals and 69 games last season, but Robertson only got into 3 playoff games.

The Los Angeles Kings re-sign Alex Laferriere 

Puck Pedia: The Los Angeles Kings have signed RFA forward Alex Laferriere to a three-year contract with a $4.1 million salary cap hit.

2025-26: $3.5 million
2026-27: $4.4 million
2027-28: $4.4 million

He’ll be owed a $4.4 million qualifying offer when the contract expires, and would be one year away from unrestricted free agency.

The 23-year-old Laferriere put up career highs in goals (19), assists (23), and points (42) last season in 77 games.

Anaheim Ducks first-round pick going to college

Cam Robinson: Sources have confirmed that Anaheim Ducks 2025 first-round pick, Roger McQuenn, has committed to Providence College for the 2025-26 NHL season.

 

