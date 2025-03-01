Center Attention A Priority For Minnesota

** Updated – The Minnesota Wild sent a 2026 second-round pick to the Nashville Predators for Gustav Nyquist.

Michael Russo and Joe Smith of The Athletic: Naturally, with Joel Eriksson Ek out for potentially a good while, the Minnesota Wild are on the Center market. Injuries have forced a few teams to ponder moves like this (see Detroit below). Honestly, Minnesota has been beset by injuries to two of their best players. Patching holes is more challenging than it would appear.

The prognosis on Kirill Kaprizov is important here. Minnesota needs to play him if he is healthy. A rested Kaprizov could be a rusty player come the playoffs. Plus, the Wild’s playoff spot is certainly not a lock with a 1/4 of the season still left. If Kaprzov is out for the season, that changes the priority to acquiring someone of Brock Boeser‘s talent.

Teams keep mostly clamoring for a Center but the market is still in flux. If Eriksson Ek is truly out for a long time (say regular season), Bill Guerin must make a move for that pivot. Brock Nelson makes the most sense (Minnesota native) for the Wild. Do Guerin and Lou Lamoriello hook up?

Dylan Cozens has to be out there. Minnesota keeps scouting Cozens frequently. His cost certainty is nice (5 years at $7.1 million AAV) but hurts Minnesota’s ability to sign their own players. Then, there are the middle-sixers like Scott Laughton, Jake Evans, and Yanni Gourde. Gourde, by the way, is coming off core surgery. It will take him time to get back into NHL shape.

There is more.

Do Not Copp Out Steve Yzerman

Bob Duff of Detroit Hockey NOW: The Detroit Red Wings are currently in a playoff spot but Steve Yzerman has plenty of problems of his own. One was losing Andrew Copp for the season with a torn pectoral tendon. Copp will be out 4-6 months, which means the General Manager is in the Center market. Even Michael Rasmussen is banged up, which is far from ideal.

The scoop is that Yzerman wants to add defensive depth first. However, finding a replacement for Jeff Petry took a backseat when Copp went down. The list of middle-six Centers is several. Would Yzerman take a swing on Dylan Cozens or Brock Nelson? The Red Wings have cap and prospects/picks but not NHL talent. Shedding Ville Husso‘s contract helped, but not in the NHL-caliber player department.

Ideally, players like Brayden Schenn, Ryan O’Reilly, and Ryan Strome seem like better fits for what Yzerman is trying to do. err patch. A few experts believe Scott Laughton to be available as well. Is Yzerman willing to pay that price?

The trade deadline is less than a week away. Yes, that clock does not stop.

