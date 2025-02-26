NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs – Brayden Schenn, Scott Laughton, and John Tavares

Brayden Schenn and Scott Laughton are two options for the Toronto Maple Leafs

TSN: Darren Dreger says that St. Louis Blues forward Brayden Schenn would be a great with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Philadelphia Flyers Scott Laughton would be another option for the Maple Leafs.

“So you look at the prospect pool in Toronto and you see Fraser Minten or Easton Cowan. You’ve got Nikita Grebenkin, you’ve got Ben Danford coming. I mean, there are other assets that Brad Treliving can use. And he’s most definitely interesting, the captain of the Blues. You also have Scott Laughton of the Philadelphia Flyers. The ask is a little bit less, it’s a first-round draft pick or an equal value prospect unless Philadelphia has to take a player or a contract back, and then it’s a first-plus. So, two great options for the Leafs.”

NHL Rumors: Some Kicking Around the Idea of Brayden and Luke Schenn

The Toronto Maple Leafs and John Tavares aren’t close on an extension

TSN: Chris Johnston said that Toronto Maple Leafs and John Tavares’ reps have held contract extension talks throughout the season, and there seems to be an understanding on what a contract needs to look like, but they may not be close.

“But at this point in time it does not sound like that is close. The term given to me was “doubtful” in terms of a potential outlook to see this deal done by the deadline on March 7th.

The reason that’s notable is because one, Tavares is having a great year, over 30 goals and 70 points is kind of where he’s trending towards. And two, teams tend to know what everything else looks like before bringing in players externally. But in this case that might not be in the offing.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s new and we’re just getting started. Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league.