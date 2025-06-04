NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs, and Five Trade Destinations for Rasmus Andersson

Brad Marchand is unlikely to wear the blue and white, and the Toronto Maple Leafs shouldn’t overpay this offseason

Luke Fox of Sportsnet: (mailbag) Brad Marchand signing with the Toronto Maple Leafs this offseason seems like a long shot. He would fit nicely on the left side of their second line. The 37-year-old is believed to be looking for some term and a little raise from his $6.125 million. It may take a three-year, $7 million per offer.

The Maple Leafs may be better off not overpaying this offseason for free agents and save some space for next summer. They may need to get creative on the trade market. The cap space you save on not re-signing Mitch Marner, they can spend on two or three forwards.

NHL Rumors: Bruins, Penguins, Jets, Maple Leafs, and Avalanche

Five potential destinations for a Rasmus Andersson trade

Ryan Dixon of Sportsnet: Calgary Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson has a year left at a $4.55 million cap hit and is eligible for an extension on July 1st. There will be plenty of trade interest in Andersson if the Flames feel they can’t extend him.

He’s a right-handed defenseman who can play on the top pair or anchor a second pairing. He’s had 49 and 50-point seasons. Andersson has a six-team no-trade clause.

Teams that might be interested in Andersson.

Buffalo Sabres – Loaded on the left side with Rasmus Dahlin, Owen Power and Bowen Byram. Bryam played AAA in Alberta and fits a need for the Flames.

Carolina Hurricanes – The Hurricanes could use more scoring help at forward, but adding a puck-moving defenseman would help the offense. Brent Burns and Dmitry Orlov are pending UFAs. They have the picks and prospects to make a deal.

Toronto Maple Leafs – GM Brad Treliving drafted Andersson in 2015. Would load the Leafs up on the right side with Chris Tanev and Brandon Carlo. Would the Flames be interested in Morgan Rielly, and would he waive his NMC? They don’t have first-round picks, and they’re thin on prospects. They’d want to keep Easton Cowan.

NHL Rumors: How Should the Vancouver Canucks Improve?

Dallas Stars – The Flames might be interested in pending RFA forward Mavrik Bourque.

Montreal Canadiens – The Canadiens main target is a second-line center, but they could use an upgrade on the right side of their blue line. They’re loaded with picks and prospects.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s new, and we’re just getting started. Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league. We’re also posting some stuff on Instagram.