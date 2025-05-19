Brad Marchand Continues To Deliver Against the Toronto Maple Leafs

When you look back at the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline, you will see the Florida Panthers acquiring Brad Marchand for a conditional second-round pick. Many thought this would be an under-the-radar type of move for the Panthers. However, you can argue that Marchand is one of, if not the most impactful, Trade Deadline acquisition this season.

It would be tough to argue against Mikko Rantanen and what he is doing in Dallas, but in the Eastern Conference, it is between Marchand and his teammate, Seth Jones. Both have impacted the game in ways many did not think would happen. But here we are, the Florida Panthers are heading back to the Eastern Conference Final for a third straight season, on the play of Brad Marchand.

Once again, Marchand showed what a Toronto Maple Leafs killer he is. Though he downplayed it after the game, Marchand delivered in the year’s big game for both teams. In a 6-1 victory by the Florida Panthers in Game 7 against the Maple Leafs, he was factored in on three of the six goals, recording three points, including the game-winning goal by Anton Lundell.

Marchand has taken that line of Lundell and Eetu Luostarinen to new heights. That line combined for seven points in the Game 7 victory. Marchand is doing things similar to what Vladimir Tarasenko did for these young players last year. However, Marchand is showing he can still play. It can be argued that he was the best player on the ice for the Panthers in Game 7. He did not look like an older guy along for the ride in hopes of winning a Stanley Cup.

Marchand made an impact and looked like the player he was during his time with the Boston Bruins until the end. Remember when the Panthers acquired Marchand, he was dealing with an injury. Nobody knew how quickly he would return and what type of impact he would make. You could tell he was a step slower with the Bruins. It was even noticeable at the Four Nations Faceoff when he played for Canada.

Yet again, Brad Marchand proves the naysayers wrong, continuing to enjoy every minute of his career before it ends. This helps when you play with guys like Lundell and Luostarinen, as his style meshes well with their style of play.

If we dive deeper into Marchand’s success in Game 7, he is now 5-0 against the Maple Leafs in Game 7. This makes him the first player in NHL history to win five winner-take-all contests against a single franchise. Four of which came as a member of the Boston Bruins in 2013, 2018, 2019, and 2024.

According to NHL Stats, Marchand has the most points among active players with 10 (four goals and six assists) in 13 Game 7s. He is two ahead of Alex Ovechkin, who has eight points (four goals and four assists) in 12 Game 7s. In addition, Marchand is tied with Paul Stastny (5-5—10 in 6 GP) and Jari Kurri (5-5—10 in 7 GP) for the 10th most in NHL history. His six assists in Game 7s are also tied for the 10th most in League history, with Evgeni Malkin (0-6—6 in 8 GP) being the only active player with that many.

Marchand has had the clutch gene for a long time. It goes back to 2011, when he played for the Boston Bruins in the Stanley Cup Final against the Vancouver Canucks. In his second season in the league, he delivered in Game 7. He recorded three points, including two goals, as the Bruins won their first Stanley Cup since 1972. Playing alongside Patrice Bergeron, Marchand was credited with the primary assist on Bergeron’s game winning goal to make it 1-0 as the Bruins won 4-0 over the Canucks.

There is a reason why Panthers GM Bill Zito wanted to trade for Marchand. Just look at these numbers against Toronto. According to StatMuse.com, Brad Marchand has 37 points (13 goals and 24 assists) in 35 games vs Toronto and is a +13 in those games.

Talk about making an impact when it matters most. Marchand changed the direction of this second-round series when he scored the game-winning overtime Goal in Game 3 against Toronto. That goal gave the Panthers life and belief that they could rally and win the series. From there, they found their game. The Champs are in a 3-0 hole if he does not score there.

Once again, the Florida Panthers have found themselves an impactful player at the NHL Trade Deadline as Brad Marchand shows no stage is too big, even this late into his career.

