NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs: Mitch Marner, John Tavares, and More Questions

Lance Hornby of the Toronto Sun: The Toronto Maple Leafs star players didn’t do enough to get the Leafs to Conference Finals and there is work for GM Brad Treliving to do this offseason.

It doesn’t seem likely the Maple Leafs are going re-sign Mitch Marner to a huge, long-term deal. 35-year-old John Tavares was consistent for most of the year would take a hometown discount to stay, but will it be the same discounted price the Leafs are thinking?

Max Pacioretty and Jani Hakanpaa are pending UFAs. Matthew Knies and Nick Robertson are RFAs.

Steve Simmons of the Toronto Sun: Mitch Marner was the last Maple Leaf player off the ice last night. It was possibly the last time in a Maple Leafs jersey. In six Game 7s for the Leafs, Marner has only two points. Auston Matthews has three assists over the same span, but he’s already got a contract beyond this season.

John Tavares future is also up in the air. Tavares says he still wants to be a Leaf.

“It’s meant everything to me,” Tavares said of his time in Toronto. “It was a big decision I made seven years ago and I’ve loved it. It’s been amazing for myself and my family.”

Marner’s comments weren’t clear.

“I don’t have any thoughts right now.” Marner said of the future. “Pretty devastated with what just happened. Devastated. Always enjoyed this team.”

Evan Doerfler: Marner: “It’s meant everything… I’ve been forever grateful to be able to wear this Maple Leaf.”

Matt Larkin of Daily Faceoff: There will be plenty of questions for the Toronto Maple Leafs to answer after their second-round exit.

Do they pay up to keep Mitch Marner or do they turn to other free agents like Sam Bennett, Brad Marchand and Nikolaj Ehlers? Do they re-sign John Tavares to a cap-friendly deal? Would they be able to trade defenseman Morgan Rielly and forward Max Domi, both who had an up and down season?

One thing seems for certain, the Maple Leafs can’t come back next season with the same core.

You have to feel sorry for tormented Maple Leafs fans. The Leafs not only haven’t won the Cup since 1967, but are 2-14 in clinching games in the salary-cap era, including 0-7 in Game 7s. So close, yet so far. pic.twitter.com/M0c47IHwlD — Mark Potash (@MarkPotash) May 19, 2025

