NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs – Matthew Knies, and John Tavares

Matthew Knies wouldn’t say what his injury was. The pending RFA says he wants to play in Toronto

Luke Fox: Toronto Maple Leafs forward Matthew Knies wouldn’t say what his injury was that he suffered in Game 6. He said that it effected his play but he won’t require surgery.

Knies adds: “I was going to play no matter what.”

Nick Barden of The Hockey News: 22-year-old Matthew Knies is a pending RFA, coming off a 29 goal, 29 assist season in 78 games. He had five goals and two assists in the playoffs. Knies when asked about free agency:

“We ended like two days ago. I haven’t, like, really thought about any of that. We’ll see what it comes down to. I honestly don’t have a good answer for you.”

Offer sheets have been a hot topic and more teams may try this offseason after the success the St. Louis Blues had last offseason. Knies isn’t interested in going down that road.

“I want to be here. I want to play here. That’s all that really matters to me.”

John Tavares really wants to make it work and return to the Maple Leafs next season

Luke Fox of Sportsnet: John Tavares said that he’s already had “positive conversations” with GM Brad Treliving and head coach Craig Berube and is “very optimistic that it can work out where I’m back.”

It doesn’t sound like he’s interested in uprooting his family to chase a bigger payday.

“Everything plays into it. But you want to make something work. You do everything you can to find what works on both sides and what’s fair for myself and my family and for the team,” Tavares said. “I’ve expressed my desire to stay and wanting to make it work.”

Mike Zeisberger of NHL.com: John Tavares wants to stay in Toronto, but it’s going to be up to management if they want the 34-year-old back.

