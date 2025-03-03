NHL Rumors: Montreal Canadiens, and the Carolina Hurricanes

You’ll need to pay up if you want Jake Evans

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: The Montreal Canadiens have basically told teams if you don’t pay up, and not draft picks, they aren’t trading Jake Evans.

Among the teams believed to have checked in on Evans and/or Joel Armia are the Winnipeg Jets, New Jersey Devils, Minnesota Wild, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Edmonton Oilers.

Armia heading back to Winnipeg would make sense. The Maple Leafs have checked in on every center. (The Wild traded for Gustav Nyquist on Saturday)

Frank Seravalli: Frank Seravalli when asked what is going on with the Carolina Hurricanes and pending UFA forward Mikko Rantanen. Will they trade him if he’s not interested in re-signing with them?

Andi Petrillo: “And Frank, you’ve been all over the Mikko Rantanen situation from start until now. So much buzz about him potentially being on the move again. So what is the latest?

Seravalli: “Well, Andi, I think it’s helpful to dispel a few myths. One, the Carolina Hurricanes and Mikko Rantanen’s camp are very much still an active conversation. They’ve put a franchise-record deal on the table, and they knew what the parameters were going to be before acquiring him. They actually got permission to speak to his camp before pulling off the deal, knew what he’d be looking for, and feel like they’re in the neighborhood to meet that.

Two, they haven’t got an answer yet, one way or the other.

And three, I’m told that even if they get a hard “No” from Mikko Rantanen, that they will very much consider keeping him.

Here’s the way I see it, if the Carolina Hurricanes get a hard no from Mikko Rantanen’s camp that he’s not going to re-sign there before next Friday, then in order to deal him, they’d have to go out and get a better deal in return that makes and improves this team’s chances to win the Stanley Cup.

They know how hard it was to get a game-changer like Mikko Rantanen, and they believe that he is still very much a fit, even though the production has been down. That in order to move off of him, they have to get something better back in return. That’s the view from Carolina.

