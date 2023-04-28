NHL Rumors: Montreal Canadiens, and the Edmonton Oilers

Three targets for the Montreal Canadiens that involves one of their first-round picks

Marco D’Amico of Montreal Hockey Now: The Montreal Canadiens have an extra first-round pick this year from the Florida Panthers (17th overall), and could offer it up for a young, roster player to add to their core.

Potential trade targets

Kaapo Kakko – New York Rangers – The Rangers may look to re-sign Patrick Kane and/or Vladimir Tarasenko, and have some prospect looking to crack the NHL.

Alex Newhook – Colorado Avalanche – Hasn’t been able to establish himself as a top-six forward and a change of scenery might do him good.

Pierre-Luc Dubois – Winnipeg Jets – Pending RFA has been linked to the Canadiens. Would take more than just the first to land Dubois.

Three Canadiens prospects they might consider trading

Marco D’Amico of Montreal Hockey Now: The Montreal Canadiens have a deep prospect pool but they lack top-end talent. They have some prospects who have been passed on the depth chart that could be used as trade bait in exchange for other prospects or used in a package deal for something that has some long-term value.

An example is when they trade Alexander Romanov last year for the 13th overall pick, then flipped it to the Blackhawks along with a third for Kirby Dach.

2022-23 Top 10 Montreal Canadiens Prospects – from January

Some prospects they could consider moving might include Mattias Norlinder (defenseman 2019 3rd round pick), Oliver Kapanen (center 2021 2nd round pick), Jesse Ylonen (right wing 2018 2nd round pick).

Is time running out for Kailer Yamamoto in Edmonton?

Allan Mitchell of The Athletic: wonders if Edmonton Oilers forward Kailer Yamamoto is playing his final games in an Oilers jersey. His numbers were down this season, mostly due to two injuries that limited him to 58 games.

He’s got another season at $3.1 million but does he bring enough offense to play in their top-six? Can/do the Oilers find/have been better and cheaper options? Internally, would Ryan McLeod or Warren Foegele, or prospects Dylan Holloway or Raphael Lavoie be better options?

Yamamoto is still only 24-years-old but his cap number is an issues for the Oilers give their situation. The players and coaches likes what he brings to the table, but will it be enough for him to be back next season?