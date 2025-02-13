NHL Rumors: Montreal Canadiens, and the Edmonton Oilers

Marc Dumont of Montreal Hockey Now: Montreal Canadiens trade target and the potential return.

Joel Armia – A mid-round pick or a B-level prospect is likely the type of offer.

Jake Evans – If someone is willing to offer a first they have to consider.

David Savard – There is a slight chance someone may offer a second-round pick but the return will likely be less than that.

Josh Anderson – Has two years left at $5.5 million per, and if there is an offer where the Canadiens are not giving up additional assets, they’d be foolish to ignore them.

The Edmonton Oilers looking for some depth on the blue line and maybe upfront

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: The Edmonton Oilers added defenseman John Klingberg and they could be looking for more depth on the blue line before the trade deadline according to Oilers GM Stan Bowman.

“We’re spending a lot of time with our staff really looking around the league at different teams and players that could be available,” Bowman said. “Depth-wise, I think if we’re going to add a defenseman it’s probably going to be a lefty. We’ve got a lot of righties now.

“Our top three lefties have been excellent between Ekholm, Kulak and Nurse. … But I think underneath that, if one of them were to get injured, then yeah, we don’t have that experienced depth on the left side. So that’s one area to look at.”

The Oilers could also be looking for a bottom-six forward. The Oilers have used Ryan Nugent-Hopkins on both the wing and at center, so what the coaches decide is best for him would play a roll in what they go after.

“Whether it’s a winger or a center, it’s going to be dependent on where we think we want to use Nuge.”

Jason Strudwick of the ‘Got Yer’ Back’ Oilers podcast with Ryan Rishaug, and from Sportsnet, thinks they could use a big body like Buffalo Sabres Jordan Greenway. The Oilers may have to go through Vegas, so adding some size would help.

Believe that John Gibson would waive to go to the Oilers but GM Bowman may not see goaltending as a position that needs addressing.

