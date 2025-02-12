NHL Rumors

NHL Rumors: Winnipeg Jets Will be Looking for Even More Depth

Mark Easson
3 Min Read
Scott Arniel: "If there's somebody there that can make us a little bit better or little bit deeper, you know, we're, our plan is to play a long time."
Jan 18, 2025; Winnipeg, Manitoba, CAN; Winnipeg Jets center Adam Lowry (17), Winnipeg Jets left wing Alex Iafallo (9) and Calgary Flames center Blake Coleman (20) eye an incoming shot on Winnipeg Jets goaltender Eric Comrie (1) in the second period at Canada Life Centre. Mandatory Credit: James Carey Lauder-Imagn Images

TSN: John Lu and coach Scott Arniel on the Winnipeg Jets heading into the Four Nations break, one of their strengths, and what they may be looking to add ahead of the trade deadline.

If there’s one thing the Jets have proven in the absence of their heart and soul leader (Adam Lowry), it’s that depth is one of their greatest strengths. And it’s food for thought for GM Kevin Cheveldayoff, who will have seven games after the Four Nations break to assess his Club’s needs leading into the trade deadline.

….

Scott Arniel: “We’re not sitting here going, Oh, we got to fill this hole, this hole and this hole. We have a really good hockey team.

NHL Rumors: Winnipeg Jets Head Coach Says Team is Looking For Depth

But knowing Chevy that if, like I mentioned, if we can, you know, help with our depth, or even whatever this scenario it might end up being. If it makes us a better hockey club to give us a chance to win the cup, that’s what we’re after.

For us, we like our hockey team, but you know, if there’s somebody there that can make us a little bit better or little bit deeper, you know, we’re, our plan is to play a long time. Play into June. You watch, you look at all the teams that have gone that way, they’ve had to go deep with their roster because of injuries and different things.

So, you know, there’s somebody that makes sense for our group. We’re certainly, we’ll talk about it.”

Lu: “Pausing for two weeks in the midst of a hot streak might be a bit of a bump in the road for the Jets. Although the mental and physical break is a welcome reset. Plus it buys time for Lowry and Morgan Barron to heal from their respective upper body injuries.”

NHL Rumors: Montreal Canadiens, and the New Jersey Devils

2024-25 Critical Dates

Feb. 10th-21st: Season paused for 4 Nations Face-Off
Feb. 12th-20th: 4 Nations Face-off
Mar. 1st: NHL Stadium Series (Ohio Stadium) Detroit vs. Columbus
Mar. 7th: NHL Trade Deadline (3:00 PM ET)
Apr. 17th: Last day of the regular season
April 19th: Stanley Cup Playoffs begin
TBD: 2025 NHL Draft Lottery
June 23rd: Last possible day for the Stanley Cup Final
June 27th-28th: 2025 NHL Draft
July 1st: Start of free agency