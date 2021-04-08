NHL Rumors: Montreal Canadiens, and the Edmonton Oilers

Canadiens have some options with Gallagher on the LTIR

Cap Friendly: The Montreal Canadiens get $3.75 million in salary cap relief from putting forward Brendan Gallagher on the LTIR. The Canadiens had recalled forward Paul Byron before putting Gallagher on the LTIR to maximize their LTIR relief.

Cap Friendly: The ‘Patrick Kane loophole’ is now available for the Canadiens.

“1. Trade for players using LTIR space

2. Season ends (& there is no salary cap in the playoffs)

3. Activate Gallagher when healthy icing a roster that would otherwise have exceeded the cap”

Eric Engels: “While the ability to exceed the cap by Gallagher’s salary will only ramp up speculation Bergevin will add to his defense, we shouldn’t discount the possibility he’ll make some changes up front. Many options on the table for Canadiens to improve between now and Monday’s deadline.”

Arpon Basu: “There is cap space to be had now.”

Pierre LeBrun: “If anything I would think this alleviates the Habs cap concerns more than anything else but perhaps adding some D depth would make sense as well if it’s there.”

Oilers interested in Taylor Hall? Oilers trying to re-sign RNH and Barrie?

David Staple of the Edmonton Journal: Former Sportsnet Analyst and NHL GM Doug MacLean was on 630 CHED talking about the Edmonton Oilers. MacLean said that the Oilers could have some interest in Buffalo Sabres Taylor Hall.

“I also heard yesterday they’re in on the guy from Buffalo that everybody wants: Taylor Hall. I’m thinking: How is that going to work. How could Taylor Hall go there on a deal? The guy told me they’re looking at a deal that would have them both done for less than $12 million for both of them (Hall and RNH), and it would work next year…It was a reasonable source that said it.”

MacLean adds that he thinks the Oilers and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins are working to get a deal done for the pending UFA. If they aren’t going to move him before the trade deadline, they need to get him signed.

