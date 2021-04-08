NHL Rumors: Taylor Hall, Boston Bruins, and the Trade Bait Board

TSN: Frank Seravalli when asked what impact the Kyle Palmieri trade to the New York Islanders will have on the Buffalo Sabres trading Taylor Hall.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“Well, I think it impacts them in a big way because we believe the New York Islanders were one of the teams that were in on Taylor Hall. They now no longer have that need. And they were one of the teams, the few teams in the NHL that could have made the Hall trade without any help financially because they had so much cap space from Anders Lee and his injury.

So now we believe the other team that was in on Taylor Hall was the Boston Bruins. Do they double down and now make the deal with the Buffalo Sabres or do they consider some of their other options on the board? Like a Mike Hoffman. A guy they had an interest in the offseason or do they go further down the list to a Nick Foligno.

So it creates all sorts of different layers of options now for some teams to consider. And a team like the Toronto Maple Leafs, I believe they were interested in a guy like Kyle Palmieri. So he’s off the board and all these teams are going to have to shuffle the deck.”