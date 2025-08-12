NHL Rumors: Montreal Canadiens, and the Florida Panthers

The Montreal Canadiens look to move Carey Price’s contract, and don’t plan on giving up two top prospects

Marco D’Amico of RG.org: The Montreal Canadiens continue to look for ways to improve their roster, and would prefer to use futures and not weaken a part of their current roster. A league source said the problem is that half the league is thinking the same. The Canadiens haven’t been interested in trading their top prospects either.

“That’s why the Canadiens didn’t even consider including the names of (Michael) Hage or (David) Reinbacher in trade talks this summer,” the NHL source continued. “The Canadiens strongly believe in these two. Reinbacher could complete one of the better top-4s in the NHL one day, and Hage’s stock continues to rise.”

An NHL executive said not to hold your breath on an offer sheet.

Another NHL source said that the Canadiens don’t want to use offseason LTIR right now and don’t want to give up a roster players. They are looking to move Carey Price’s $10.5 million cap hit. He’s owed a bonus on September 1st, so things could move right after that. The Canadiens are over the salary cap right now, which they are allowed to be. Once Price’s contract is moved, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see another move happen.

Matthew Tkachuk is 50/50 on having surgery that could keep him out for two, three months

Greg Wyshynski of ESPN: Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk is still decided if he will have surgery before the start of the season. If he has the surgery, he would miss a couple of months. He’s 50/50 on whether to have the surgery.

Tkachuk suffered a a torn adductor muscle and a sports hernia injury during the Four Nations Face-off back in February. He returned for the playoffs, but was “a mess” according to coach Paul Maurice.

NHL Rumors: Russian Players, and Three Teams with Interest in Mason McTavish

“If I do get the surgery, it’ll definitely be the first two or maybe three months if that’s the case. But it’s still undecided at this point.”

