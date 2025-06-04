NHL Rumors: Montreal Canadiens, and the Minnesota Wild

The Montreal Canadiens would move a first or two

Marc Dumont of MTL Hockey Now: Chris Johnston reported that the Montreal Canadiens would consider trading one or both of their first-round picks for an NHL-ready player. The player would ideally be a center.

Last offseason, it made sense that the Montreal Canadiens were interested in then UFA, Jonathan Marchessault. It doesn’t make as much sense now, given that they would need to give up assets for him. GM Kent Hughes also wasn’t interested in giving him five years.

Johnston has Logan Mailloux on his trade board, but notes that the Canadiens aren’t pushing to trade him, nor in a rush to trade him. It would need to be the right deal.

The Minnesota Wild will need to figure out what to do down the middle and they may also look for a scoring winger

Joe Smith of The Athletic: The Minnesota Wild have about $16.4 million in projected salary cap space. They’ll need to decide whether they’re re-signing pending RFA Marco Rossi or if they’re trading him. Their blue line is basically set, and Kirill Kaprizov is eligible for an extension.

GM Bill Guerin has already said they need some help down the middle. Trading Rossi would create a bigger hole at center. Prospect Danila Yurov has promise but might not be ready for a second-line slot just yet.

33-year-old, Minnesota native, Brock Nelson has been speculated as an option if he goes to free agency. Sam Bennett wouldn’t be cheap. Other potential options are John Tavares and Matt Duchene. There is no guarantee any of the above make it to free agency.

Guerin also said they haven’t ruled out adding a scoring winger. There has been some Brock Boeser speculation. Do they use Rossi to add someone like JJ Peterka from the Buffalo Sabres? Pending UFA wingers include Patrick Kane, Brad Marchand and Nikolaj Ehlers.

