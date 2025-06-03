NHL Rumors: New York Islanders, Minnesota Wild, and the Philadelphia Flyers

The New York Islanders won’t be big players in free agency

Andy Grazino: Given the New York Islanders salary cap situation and their own free agents, it is very unlikely that they would be big players when the free agent market opens on July 1st.

Hope that Islanders fans weren’t seriously thinking that Mitch Marner was going to be an option for the Islanders.

The Minnesota Wild never ‘asked’ the Philadelphia Flyers for Tyson Foerster or a first-round pick for Marco Rossi

Anthony SanFilippo: There have been some reports out there involving the Philadelphia Flyers, Minnesota Wild and Marco Rossi. The reports say the Wild asked for Tyson Foerster or one of their first-round picks.

A source who is in the know said that the Flyers wouldn’t pay that high of a price, and that the Wild may be interested in either of those two returns, but they’ve never asked for them.

The two sides have spoken, but it’s not known how deep those trade talks went.

At least five teams have shown trade interest in Marco Rossi

James Murphy of RG.org: An executive source said that based on his conversations, it’s unlikely that Marco Rossi will back with the Minnesota Wild. Rossi’s a pending RFA and is eligible for an offer sheet.

The Draft Combine is this week and another source said there will be a ton of trade talk in Buffalo.

“There’s going to be a ton of trade chatter in Buffalo, and you may even see some deals get done right after,” another NHL executive told RG. “But even without everyone physically at the draft, there’ll still be plenty of wheeling and dealing that weekend.”

Numerous sources said that the Philadelphia Flyers, Buffalo Sabres, Pittsburgh Penguins, Chicago Blackhawks, and Seattle Kraken have all shown some interest in Rossi.

Speculation has Rossi possibly looking for $7 million on a long-term deal or $5 million on a bridge.

