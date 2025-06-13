NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers, Atlanta Arena, and Offer Sheet Candidates

The Edmonton Oilers and Trent Frederic are working on a deal

Dan Powers: Have heard the Edmonton Oilers and pending UFA forward Trent Frederic are closing in on a long-term deal.

Atlanta’s suburban Forsyth County has approved a $3B development featuring an 18,000-seat, NHL-ready arena for a new franchise. The NHL has not committed to expanding to Atlanta or adding any franchises at all beyond the current 32. — Front Office Sports (@FOS) June 12, 2025

Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff: Offer sheet compensation for next season is set.

Offer Sheet AAV Compensation Due Under $1,544,424 None $1,544,424 to $2,340,037 3rd Round Pick $2,340,038 to $4,680,076 2nd Round Pick $4,680,077 to $7,020,113 1st and 2nd Round Picks $7,020,114 to $9,360,153 1st, 2nd and 3rd Round Picks $9,360,154 to $11,700,192 Two 1sts, One 2nd, One 3rd Round Pick Over $11,700,193 Four 1st Round Picks

Matthew Knies – Toronto Maple Leafs – LW

Projected Contract (per @AFPAnalytics): 7 years x $7.23 million AAV

Offer Sheet: 5 years x $11,700,192

Both sides have said they want a deal. Wyatt Johnson’s five years at $8.4 million is a comp but he had one more 30 goal season.

JJ Peterka – Buffalo Sabres – RW

Projected Contract (per @AFPAnalytics): 7 years x $7.8 million AAV

Offer Sheet: 2 years x $9,360,152

A top the trade board and could be dealt if they can’t re-sign. The Sabres don’t like giving out signing bonuses for someone could load a deal up.

Will Cuylle – New York Rangers – LW

Projected Contract (per @AFPAnalytics): 3 years x $3.4 million AAV

Offer Sheet: 5 years x $7,020,113

Matthew Knies lite. Moved out some salary already but they’ll still be tight if it’s a big deal.

Joel Hofer – St. Louis Blues – G

Projected Contract (per @AFPAnalytics): 2 years x $2.8 million AAV

Offer Sheet: 2 years x $4,680,076

Will anyone looking for young goalie take a look? He’s been in the league for two years and is only 24 years old. The Blues have cap space but may not want to invest that much in their goalie tandem.

Mavrik Bourque – Dallas Stars – C

Projected Contract (per @AFPAnalytics): 2 years x $1.95 million AAV

Poison Pill Offer Sheet: 2 years x $2,340,037

Limited cap at the moment with several players in the rumor mill to shed salary. Could Bourque turn into this year’s Dylan Holloway?

