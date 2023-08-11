NHL Rumors: Montreal Canadiens – Goaltending, Armia, Savard, Petry and Dvorak

What to do with three goaltenders? Keep Jeff Petry over David Savard? An ‘if’ surrounding Christian Dvorak

Marc Dumont of Montreal Hockey Now: (mailbag) Doubtful the Montreal Canadiens will go into the season with three goalies under contract – Sam Montembeault, Jake Allen and Casey DeSmith. They could shop all three but any return wouldn’t be much.

Don’t see the Canadiens attaching any asset to move Joel Armia‘s contract.

Given the way the Canadiens blue line is currently constructed, it would make more sense for the Canadiens to trade defenseman David Savard than Jeff Petry. Savard’s underlying numbers don’t look good, but he shouldn’t have been playing on the top-pairing or possibly even on the second-pairing. Teams likely wouldn’t give up much for Savard.

If Christian Dvorak is able to get healthy and get off to a good start, he could have some trade value and interest. That could be a big ‘IF.’

Could the Dallas Stars be interested in Jeff Petry, again?

Marc Dumont of Montreal Hockey Now: The Montreal Canadiens will likely be patient with defenseman Jeff Petry. With the Penguins retaining 25 percent of his salary and the Canadiens able to retain up to 50 percent, he holds plenty of value, especially at a $2.35 million cap hit.

Chris Johnston on his CJ Show on said that the Dallas Stars have been interested in Petry in the past.

“A team to keep an eye on is Dallas,” said Johnston. “I know they’re a team that has had interest in Jeff Petry over the last couple of years. The Stars, like a lot of teams in the league, don’t have endless cap space. There’s been a multitude of reasons why they haven’t been able to act on a trade prior to now. All of the sudden, the conditions are in place. Maybe the trade doesn’t happen by training camp, maybe it doesn’t happen by the start of the regular season. But certainly, in these next few months, the Canadiens can look at what’s out there for Petry, and whether it makes sense to move him or not.”

