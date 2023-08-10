NHL Rumors: Jonathan Marchessault and Ryan Ellis

No talks between the Golden Knights and Jonathan Marchessault

Chrus Gawlik of Vegas Hockey Now: (From an interview last week with TVA Sports) Vegas Golden Knights forward Jonathan Marchessault admits it “hasn’t always been the rainbow and the good weather between” himself and head coach Bruce Cassidy. They’ve worked through it and Cassidy will always have Marchessault’s respect.

Marchessault is entering the final year of his contract and (as of last week) there haven’t been talks.

“There are no negotiations that have been done. I know that sometimes the Golden Knights like to take their time with that. We will see what it will give.”

Marchessault knows that he might have to finish his career with another team.

Flyers Ryan Ellis‘ career likely over

Adam Kimelman of NHL.com: The Philadelphia Flyers acquired defenseman Ryan Ellis back on July 17th of 2021, and he only lasted four games team. He’s been out since Nov. 13th, 2021 with a torn psoas muscle in his back.

He’s tried many things in an attempt to come back but his playing career is likely over according to president of hockey operations Keith Jones.

“We all wish for Ryan just as a human being, because I’ve been through that at the end of my career, when there’s uncertainty about whether you would come back or not and then dealing with the reality of not coming back,” Jones said. “It’s a tough time. It’s a very really difficult time. I’m very sympathetic to what he’s gone through.

“I think that he’s exhausting everything that he can in order to play, like we all do. You never want to have the void of not doing something that you’d love to do. And he did it very effectively when he played, so it’s got to be really difficult.”