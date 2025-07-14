NHL Rumors: All Options on the Table for Mike Matheson and the Montreal Canadiens

The Montreal Canadiens Have a Big Decision To Make with Mike Matheson

Jim Biringer of NHLRumors.com, Full Press Hockey, and RG Media was on TSN Radio in Montreal last Monday. He was asked about Mike Matheson and whether he is a trade chip for the Montreal Canadiens to get a second-line center.

Host: “Just from the outside looking in during the Habs regular season, Mike Matheson, I would say, pretty split down the fan base. There are a lot of people who see the value in him. A lot of people believe that when he’s hovering around the 24, 25, 26 minutes. He’s punching outside his weight class, but they didn’t have many options when he came to a serviceable NHL defenseman.

But now with the acquisition of Dobson, you got to think David Reinbacher, their former fifth pick overall, is probably as close to getting to the NHL than ever. Most would imagine it will be this October.

Mike Matheson as well, one year left on his deal. Do you see that the Canadiens and Mike Matheson agreeing to something that is hopefully team-friendly? Or do you think that he’s perhaps the chip in play to land, maybe whoever it may be, second line center package for a wing or whatever it may be?”

Jim Biringer: “Yeah, I think he’s definitely in play. I think all options have to be on the table when it comes to Mike Matheson. Like you said, he was punching out of his weight class, right? But he eats up minutes. He’s a steady defenseman back there. We heard the rumblings last year that he was in play. (David) Savard was in play for Montreal. Like a lot of guys were in play until they weren’t in play when they were in playoff contention.

And I think the same thing is going to happen this year with Montreal in regards to Matheson. I think all options have to be on the table when it comes to him, because, again, he’s a steady piece on your defense. And I go back to this, and I’m going to just bring (New) Jersey in here for a minute, because everybody you know wants to pick on (Dougie) Hamilton and all that. Well, do you want guys and young defensemen to punch over their weight class when you’re trying to consistently be in the playoffs?

Having a veteran like Mike Matheson back there, unless you’re getting something of value in return, like similar with (Patrik) Laine. If you’re getting that second line center, if you’re getting a winger, a scoring winger, that’s fine, but sometimes it’s best to keep what you have, as we saw with the free agency class, a lot of guys stayed home because of how valuable they are to their team.

I think if you can get Matheson on a team-friendly deal, that’s a win for both parties.”

NHLRumors.com Note: While the Montreal Canadiens did acquire Noah Dobson from the New York Islanders, he is a right-handed shot defenseman. Those players are valuable. Mike Matheson is a left-shot defenseman, and while Kaiden Guhle’s new deal kicks in, is he ready to take on top-pairing minutes with Dobson?

Having a veteran guy back there will help stabilize the defense. Plus, he is a good locker room guy. Montreal has a deep pipeline, but increasing the minutes of players who aren’t ready for the NHL will hurt a Canadiens team that needs to improve its defence this season.

It makes more sense to keep Matheson on a short-term contract as the Canadiens look to build on last year. Remember, this year was the year Montreal was supposed to make the playoffs. Expect them to be there again. Having Matheson back will go a long way.

