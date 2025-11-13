NHL Rumors: Montreal Canadiens, Philadelphia Flyers, and the Vancouver Canucks

TVA Sports: Renaud Lavoie denied, on a TV segment last night, the Marco D’Amico RG Media report that the Montreal Canadiens inquired about Buffalo Sabres center Tage Thompson.

“I’d say dreaming, but believing it could actually happen one day, no. There’s been a lot of talk today that the Canadiens contacted the Sabres to see if Thompson was available. That’s very surprising news, and I can tell you that’s not the information I have on the matter. Tage Thompson is like Rasmus Dahlin. You could compare them to Nick Suzuki and Lane Hutson on the Canadiens.

“They’re the backbone of the franchise. It’s not true that these players are available, and it’s very rare that teams contact them to find out what’s going on with them, if they’d be available. Dylan Cozens is one thing. JJ Peterka is another. But when we’re talking about Tage Thompson, we’re talking about the cream of the crop. These players aren’t going anywhere.”

NHL Rumors: St. Louis Blues, Nashville Predators, and the Buffalo Sabres

The 28-year-old Thompson carries a $7,142,857 cap hit and is under contract until 2030.

Trevor Zegras is not thinking about a contract extension

Kevin Kurz: Philadelphia Flyers forward Trevor Zegras said that he’s thought about a possible contract extension with the Flyers.

“I haven’t thought about it once. I feel like that’s just kind of a distraction. Playing some good hockey right now. That stuff will take care of itself in the long haul. But it’s not something I’m thinking about.”

NHL Rumors: The St. Louis Blues and Brayden Schenn

Second-line center still a priority for the Vancouver Canucks

The Fourth Period: Vancouver Canucks GM Patrik Allvin continues to look for a second-line center, and it remains a priority for them. They have been dealing with injuries, but remain on the playoff bubble. They have limited salary cap space to work with, though. Allvin and Jim Rutherford have a history of acting sooner than later.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league. We’re also posting some stuff on Instagram.