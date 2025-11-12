NHL Rumors

NHL Rumors: The St. Louis Blues and Brayden Schenn

The St. Louis Blues have let teams know they're listening, but like before, the asking price for players like Brayden Schenn will be high.
St. Louis Blues center Brayden Schenn (10) skates with the puck ahead of Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Ryan Shea (5) during the third period at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Teams have tried before to get Brayden Schenn, but haven’t been able to pry him away from the Blues

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman and Kyle Bukauskas on the 32 Thoughts: The Podcast – The Next Ninety One: Leo Carlsson episode – on the St. Louis Blues and Brayden Schenn,

Friedman: “I was reminded by somebody that Doug Armstrong has done this before, and the year he did this before was in 2019. He sent out a pretty famous memo, basically advertising a Christmas sale. He sent it out on the GM  group chat right before Christmas, and talked about, like holiday discounts and Christmas prices and Boxing Day sale. I haven’t seen it, but I have heard about it.”

Bukauskas: “Sounds like a Sears Wish Book.”

Friedman: “Yes, yes, yes, it was. It was, and of course, what happened? He didn’t tear his team down, and they went on to win the Stanley Cup that year, 2018-19. So maybe he’s going out of this playbook again.

A couple of things, we’ll see. Like, I think, I think at the very least, he wanted to rattle the cage, cages of his players a little bit. Let them know, because they know he’s liable to do anything. He’s not afraid. And I think he wanted his players to know that that kind of thing was on the table.

You know Brayden Schenn’s name has been out there. Brayden Schenn. Ottawa went after him a couple years ago, didn’t get it done. Toronto went after him last year with the idea of uniting the Schenn brothers. Didn’t get it done.

Schenn’s got less protection this year. But you know the one thing, and we’ll see how St. Louis reacts, but Armstrong has said before that that’s my captain, and you better give me a reason when talking to other teams.

And with, with the Senators, I just, I think they talked. I’m not sure it ever really got close. I think with Toronto last year, I think the price was really big, like really big. And one of the reasons I heard it never happened was, one, I’m not sure Toronto wanted to go where it ended up going. And secondly, once the Maple Leafs didn’t get Luke, I don’t think Brayden was as interested in going there.

But, again, you know, Armstrong has said before, it’s my captain, you better give me a reason. We’ll see.”

