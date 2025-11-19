NHL Rumors: Montreal Canadiens, Vancouver Canucks, Nashville Predators, and the Pittsburgh Penguins

The Montreal Canadiens and Vancouver Canucks have shown some interest in Steven Stamkos

Marc Dumont of Sportsnaut: The Montreal Canadiens had some interest in David Kampf, but he went to the Vancouver Canucks. They could use a left-handed centerman.

Jeff Marek on the Sekeres and Price show said that the Montreal Canadiens are one of the teams that have shown some interest in Nashville Predators forward Steven Stamkos.

“Where could Stamkos end up?” asked Marek on the Sekeres And Price Show. “Make no mistake about it, Vancouver is part of that conversation, as is Montreal, as are a number of teams. I don’t know about full freight, but I know they’re in the conversation there.”

This is not to say anything is imminent. Stamkos has been playing more left wing, and he’s left-handed. He’s got two years left at $8 million per.

Predators center Ryan O’Reilly may be a better fit for the Canadiens. He carries a $4.5 million cap hit. The cost to acquire O’Reilly will be high, with Alex Daugherty suggesting it could cost a first and a talented prospect. The Canadiens have a first, but likely wouldn’t want to move either of Michael Hage and Alexander Zharovsky.

TSN: Pierre LeBrun said that the Pittsburgh Penguins and Evgeni Malkin’s agents talked before the season, and it was decided they’d let the season play out.

“They had clear communication with Malkin and his agent, J.P. Berry, before the season that let’s see how this season plays out and let’s all of us chat during the February Olympic break to see how Malkin feels, how the team feels, where the team is and then talk about the future.

That’s still what they’re going to do, but you mentioned it, he’s having an unbelievable season. He leads them in scoring and the one thing that it might influence is, he hasn’t decided whether he’s playing past this year.”

The number of injuries is increasing the trade talk

TSN: Darren Dreger said that injuries around the league are increasing the trade interest and speculation.

“I look at the Montreal Canadiens. They’ve been ravaged of late by long-term injuries. The Canadiens are one of those teams that is scouring the league, they are looking for the right fit up front.

It doesn’t necessarily have to be a centre. We know that Kent Hughes covets a No. 2 centre, he’s just looking for help up front.”

Dreger adds they’re aren’t a lot of sellers and the prices are high.

