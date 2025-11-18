NHL Rumors: Will the Toronto Maple Leafs Hold On To Nick Robertson Now?

Are the Toronto Maple Leafs still looking to move Nick Robertson, or will they be holding on to him now?

The Leafs Nation: Darren Dreger when asked if the Toronto Maple Leafs are still looking to move forward Nick Robertson. Robertson has been getting more of a look in their top six and being productive. Toronto needs players who can play, and right now, Robertson is one.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Jay Rosehill: “His work ethic, his production. He’s been the shining piece of the Leafs in many ways right now, through this terrible stretch. He’s been on the trade block for what seems like a year and half. Is that play softening their idea of maybe moving him or has his stock only going up to maybe get something done? What are you hearing on that front?”

NHL Injuries: Bruins, Blackhawks, Panthers, Kings, Devils, Sens, Flyers, Leafs, and More

Dreger: “Yeah, it’s a delicate on, but I, at least temporarily, to gauge almost everything we talk about here, with a time-sensitive stamp. Because, you know, Nick Robertson had some flashes. He was elevated into the top-six and onto the top line. And he responded.

He generates some offense, and he’s played some really, really good hockey for them. And as soon as that transformation happened, the message that you’re getting from the Leafs is, see. That’s why you don’t give players away, because depth actually matters. Not just in the playoffs, but in the regular season as well.

But in saying that, we know that Nick Robertson, to your point, Rosie, has been on the block for a long period of time. No different than David Kampf was, and other pieces of the Maple Leafs. But I’m okay with Treliving pat and saying, ‘Look, we might have to rely on these guys.’

And maybe the David Kampf scenario plays out differently if he reports to the Marlies. Maybe he gets called up, and maybe he’s still with the organization. Didn’t pan out that way, and he gets plucked by the Vancouver Canucks, and he’s got a fresh start.

NHL Rumors: The Toronto Maple Leafs Need a Bit of Shake-Up

So Robertson has had some life injected into his in Toronto, and maybe a little bit into his game. But he responded. He’s got to continue to respond. You know, otherwise, you know, maybe he finds himself back into their bottom-six, and maybe again in the press box. And if that happens, then guess what, you know that Pat Brisson, who represents Nicky Robertson, is going to be calling Brad Treliving and saying, ‘Hey, yeah, it worked for a bit, but it’s not working anymore, so let’s see if we can get something done.

I think there would be some type of market for Robertson, trade-wise. But Toronto needs players. You know, Toronto doesn’t need a third or a fourth-round draft pick. I mean, that stuff as you get closer to the trade deadline, sure you start to stock pile, but Toronto needs players that can play, and right now they think that Nick Robertson is a player that can help.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league. We’re also posting some stuff on Instagram, so follow us there as well.