NHL Rumors: More On Montreal And Los Angeles

Montreal Faces Different Numbers Game

Arpon Base of The Athletic: The Montreal Canadiens face a different kind of trade deadline. It is the one that may have already passed known as the numbers game. For the Canadiens, players are getting healthy but some have to be held out for fear of re-injury. That goes for Sean Monahan and Joel Edmundson.

Those two players not healthy by March 3rd causes problems for Montreal. What can they do? With a three retention limit, Montreal just executed a Evgeni Dadonov deal to get Denis Gurianov. The Canadiens retain half of Gurianov’s final year.

And Winnipeg made a move to acquire Nino Niederreiter.

Also, Chris Tierney only helps Montreal fill bodies on the defensive side of the equation. Montreal has little leverage left and what one sees may be what one gets come March 3rd.

Los Angeles Approaching This Week’s Deadline

John Haven of Mayor’s Manor: Are the Los Angeles Kings any closer to acquiring Jakob Chychrun? It seems like this saga has been going on for much longer than a couple of weeks. Arizona still wants at least 3-4 assets and as of now, Los Angeles has not delivered a package workable for the Coyotes to accept.

Well there is always what Vancouver may or may not do.

Los Angeles needs to make a move to buoy their defense and goaltending. The Kings’ like the idea of Chychrun’s term so much that they want this to happen badly. How bad? It is the fact we are still talking about this which speaks volumes.

The reality for the Kings dictates Los Angeles must give up some parts they do not want to move. If that involves a Sean Durzi, a Turcotte, and first round pick (perhaps 2024), then so be it? Is a package like that even enough?

Rob Blake knows a move like this will not put Los Angeles over the top. This is all part of a process. If the deal does not occur now, it can over the summer with a few additions or subtractions perhaps. Sometimes, urgency is not what it seems. Just ask Montreal for example.