NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks And More J.T. Miller

Vancouver Canucks Gauge Trade Deadline Market

Thomas Drance of The Athletic: The Vancouver Canucks remain known sellers with less than a week until the NHL Trade Deadline. If the Canucks get a good return for Luke Schenn, this deadline should be viewed as a plus for the Canucks. These blueliners do not and should not come cheap.

Right-handed Cup winning defensemen do not grow on trees. Add that with Vancouver’s LTIR cap chest, the Canucks should have opportunities to add sweeteners. Vancouver acting as a facilitator could prove important in moving some more talent out.

Does Brock Boeser draw any interest from Minnesota?

Expiring contracts like Tyler Myers loom large too. It may set the table for ones that come in later years like Conor Garland and Brock Boeser. Trying to unload Garland and Boeser (who have term), is more problematic as exposed by the Nikita Zaitsev trade.

Simply, Vancouver possesses too many inefficient contracts to clear them all now. The Canucks have to grit their teeth and hope for the best even when it comes to yes, J.T. Miller.

Speaking Of The Aforementioned J.T. Miller

Scott Maxwell of The Daily Faceoff: Yes, J.T. Miller goes back on the trade deadline market. At least, Vancouver entertains the idea of fishing to see what value there could be. Miller was here last year and then signed that seven-year extension. This is all as Vancouver tries to create salary cap flexibility.

Miller carries a no-trade clause after July 1st. So, the time is now and right around the draft to at least check the market. With internal talk from teams going on, they understand that Vancouver is at least considering this as a possibility.

What kind of value could the forward garner? That is a great question. The bigger question is which teams are actually interested. Are some general managers just playing a little poker here? No one truly will know that answer until closer to the NHL Draft. That is when the time becomes crunched.