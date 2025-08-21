NHL Rumors: New Jersey Devils and Montreal Canadiens Were Interested in Jared McCann

The New Jersey Devils were told Jared McCann wasn’t available

Rob Simpson of Seattle Hockey Insider: The New Jersey Devils were one of the teams that asked the Seattle Kraken about forward Jared McCann and were told that he wasn’t available.

McCann has two years left at $5 million and has led the team in scoring for the past four seasons. He can play both on the wing and at center.

The Montreal Canadiens were another team that was rumored to be interested in McCann.

If the Kraken got off to a slow start, it would still take a big offer for land the forward. If they’re out of it by the US Thanksgiving, the trade chatter will pick up again.

The Devils could use a top-six forward as Dawson Mercer hasn’t been consistent enough to lock down a top-six spot. Jim Biringer wondered if Mercer was included in a McCann deal, another prospect like Seamus Casey or Simon Nemec may have be included. A first-round pick might also be brought up.

McCann does have a 10-team no-trade list.

Rob Simpson of Seattle Hockey Insider: Radio host out of Montreal, Tony Marinaro, said the Canadiens could be interested in Seattle Kraken forward Jared McCann as they search for a No. 2 center.

McCann has struggled on faceoffs, but has put up three seasons of over 60 points and has scored 40 goals in a season.

The Kraken may want to players in return, a forward and a defenseman. McCann’s value is increased by having two years left at $5 million. Are the Canadiens on his no-trade list.

