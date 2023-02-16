NHL Rumors: Nashville Predators, and the Pittsburgh Penguins

The Nashville Predators likely won’t be buyers and could be headed toward sellers

The Fourth Period: Nashville Predators GM David Poile was on 102.5 Radio on the Robby & Rexrode show and said they could be headed towards being a seller if they don’t go on a run.

“That’s what keeps me up at night,” Poile said on the Robby & Rexrode show. “Right now, we’re still below the line; not in the playoffs. We’re running out of time.

“I do not think we are a buyer, let’s start with that. And I think if things don’t change more favourably, and get in some kind of winning streak, we certainly could be a seller. But that’s not today.”

NHL Rumors: Los Angeles Kings, Nashville Predators, and the St. Louis Blues

The Predators don’t really big named pending UFAs, only Mark Jankowski, Kevin Lankinen and Mark Borowiecki (IR). Mattias Ekholm is in the first year of a four-year could be one player that interests teams,

Forwards Yakov Trenin and Nino Niederreiter have a year left on their deals and might interest some.

Pittsburgh Penguins trade tiers

Josh Yohe of The Athletic: Looking at the trade tiers for the Pittsburgh Penguins – from the untouchables to the most likely to be deal.

The Untouchables Division- Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang, Tristan Jarry, Rickard Rakell and Bryan Rust.

The Wildly Unlikely Division – Jeff Carter, Marcus Pettersson, Jeff Petry, Brian Dumoulin, Josh Archibald, Ryan Poehling, Drew O’Connor, Mark Friedman and Chad Ruhwedel.

The Only in a Diasater Division – Jason Zucker.

The Hockey Trade Division – Jan Rutta, Pierre-Olivier Joseph, Ty Smith and Teddy Blueger.

The Sure, Why Not? Division – Brock McGinn, Casey DeSmith and Danton Heinen.

The Blockbuster Division – Jake Guentzel.

NHL Rumors: Arizona Coyotes Lawson Course, and third-line center options for the Pittsburgh Penguins

The Most Likely to be Traded Division – Kasperi Kapanen – If bringing in salary in any deal, they’ll need to move some out. He hasn’t worked out for them this year and his contract with another year left has been a mistake.

The Draft Pick Division – First-round pick – GM Ron Hextall has said he doesn’t want to trade their 2023 first-round pick but if they’re back in thick of it and an opportunity arises to acquire a player that would make them a true contender, they’d have to consider it.