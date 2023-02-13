NHL Rumors: Arizona Coyotes Lawson Course, and third-line center options for the Pittsburgh Penguins

Could Lawson Crouse interest some teams?

Colton Davies of Daily Faceoff: Frank Seravalli on Daily Faceoff Live when asked about Arizona Coyotes forward Lawson Crouse.

“Yeah he’s a new addition to the list and I believe he had popped up on the radar given that term considering it’s a pretty reasonably priced contract in the $4 million range. When you take a look at Crouse, he’s in the first year of this five-year $21.5 million deal that pays him $4.3 annually but he’s had a strong season with 16 goals. He kind of busted through, and last season he hit 20 for the first time.

I think it’s the big body at 6-foot-4 220lbs that you mentioned that really intrigues the team. So with Crouse, I think the Coyotes are perfectly comfortable hanging on to him, but I think teams are noticing the goal-scoring touch that he’s shown of late and say ‘hey I wonder if there’s a Jakob Chychrun-type value here in that cost certainty that comes with Crouse.”

Crouse has only played in a couple of playoff games, so he lacks experience there. Some are wondering what he’d look like playing in a big market.

NHL Rumors: Arizona Coyotes Players That Could Move At the Deadline

Some third-line center options for the Pittsburgh Penguins

Dan Kingerski of Pittsburgh Hockey Now: The Pittsburgh Penguins will be checking the trade market out for a third-line center, maybe someone with some speed or grit.

PHN had mentioned Adam Henrique (Ducks), Travis Boyd (Coyotes) and Jason Dickinson (Blackhawks) a couple of weeks ago as potential trade targets.

A look at a few other potential targets.

Ryan O’Reilly – St. Louis Blues – Asked some scouts recently and they said it should cost a second-round pick and a prospect. He carries a $7.5 million cap though, has been injured and is not having a great year. The Penguins would need to shed salary and the Blues would have to retain some.

Christian Dvorak – Montreal Canadiens – Two years left at a $4.45 million salary cap hit. Would the Canadiens be interested in Teddy Blueger? Would a pick, a young defenseman and a salary work?

NHL Rumors: Pittsburgh Penguins, and a top 20 NHL trade block big board

Noel Acciari or Ivan Barbashev – St. Louis Blues – Acciari is better at faceoffs and is more physical. Barbashev brings more offense. Barbashev is a $2.25 million cap hit and Acciari is at $1.25 million. Both would be cheaper to acquire than Ryan O’Reilly.

Players who aren’t a match – Mikael Backlund (Flames). Jack Roslovic (Blue Jackets) and Jonathan Toews (Blackhawks)