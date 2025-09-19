NHL Rumors: What Kind of Money Could Anthony Stolarz be Looking at?

An Anthony Stolarz extension would be a surprise before the start of the season

TSN: Darren Dreger, said the Toronto Maple Leafs and Anthony Stolarz are working on an extension. There is no timeline, but it wouldn’t be a surprise if a deal got done before the start of the season.

“The Maple Leafs believe that they might be able to get both these goaltenders locked down for at least the next couple of years for just over $8 million total.

The comparables for Stolarz, I would look at Kevin Lankanen with the Vancouver Canucks, who is on a five-year, $22.5 million contract. There’s also Karel Vajmelka of the Utah Mammoth, who is at $23.75 million on a five-year package.”

Will Anthony Stolarz be thinking Spencer Knight money?

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman and Kyle Bukaukas on 32 Thoughts: The Podcast – The Only Thing Bigger Than Hischier Will Be Kaprizov’s Contract episode, on the Toronto Maple Leafs talking to goaltender Anthony Stolarz and what deal might be worth.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Friedman: “You know, there were reports last week about Toronto talking to Stolarz. That’ll be an interesting one too, because at the very least, Stolarz has established himself, what do you want to call him a 1A. When he’s established himself is at, at the lowest end he’s established himself as a 1A. At the low end. So what’s that worth?

And you know, Toronto has (Joseph) Woll making $3.67 (million), I think the next two years, so at least in a year from now. Because I gotta think that, that (Spencer) Knight number, three times $5.83 (million), even though it’s two years of RFA and only one year of UFA. But I got to think, if Toronto is looking at three years, Stolarz is probably saying, I’m not far from that.

So I kind of wonder if that sets Toronto’s market too.”

Bukauskus: “And I guess that’s a big thing too, in terms of every team’s got a different situation. Like you just brought up Joseph Woll. Like, that’s part of it too. Okay, what is a guy worth? Like Stolarz, a 1A at worst. Okay, well, what’s, what’s the other guy in the tandem? What’s his, his deal? How much is that team leaning on the other goalie? Like I think that all plays into it too. When teams are trying to determine how comfortable are we getting to a number like that.”

