NHL Rumors: New Jersey Devils, and the Chicago Blackhawks

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on the 32 Thoughts: The Podcast – Kaprizov Secures the Bag episode,

Friedman: “So (Luke) Hughes, I think what happened there is, I think for $9 million Jersey wanted more term, and the representatives wanted a little less. I would bet that for $9 million Devils wanted that eight times nine, too. And I would bet they conceded a bit on that.

Kyle Bukauskas: “So was that the final hurdle you think, was just figuring out the term?

Friedman: “Yeah, the term.

Bukauskak: “Okay.”

Friedman: “Yeah. I think it was always long-term. I think the number, I think if the number was going to be nine, Hughes wanted a little less term, and the Devils want a little bit more. But, you know, it’s a, it’s a huge year for Jersey. I could see them saying, ‘We have to get this guy here.'”

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on the 32 Thoughts: The Podcast – Kaprizov Secures the Bag episode, on Chicago Blackhawks forward Lukas Reichel being the rumor mill.

Kyle Bukauskas: “So, a few weeks ago now, I seem to recall Elliotte, you threw Lukas Reichel’s name out there, just as something to keep an eye on. And you wanted to mention his name here again, this episode.”

Friedman: “Yeah, I mean there, there’s definitely talking going on there. I think, I think Chicago is just trying to see what’s the, the, what’s out there.

I heard there was one team that kind of threw, like a later round draft pick at them, and we’ll see where that goes. But that’s what I had heard, that there had been some later round picks thrown at them, and I think the Blackhawks were just trying to wait and see what their best opportunity was.”

Bukauskas: “All right.”

Friedman: “There was, I don’t, I don’t think there’s any short of interest. Now, it becomes poker.”

