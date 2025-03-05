NHL Rumors: New Jersey Devils, and the Vancouver Canucks

The New Jersey Devils looking at centermen and have called the Hurricanes about Mikko Rantanen

TSN: The New Jersey Devils were already looking for a center, but they may have to step up their efforts and the market is limited, according to Darren Dreger.

“If Hughes is out long-ter,m then maybe this pushes Fitzgerald and the Devils to do something more significant, especially in his want up front.

But it’s a tough market to get into right now. We just talked about the Maple Leafs and there will be other teams we discuss here that will be looking for centres and other pieces up front.”

NHL Rumors: Colorado Avalanche, New York Rangers, and the Salary Cap Ceiling

TSN: Pierre LeBrun said the New Jersey Devils need more medical info on Jack Hughes, who is scheduled for more tests to determine whether he needs surgery or not, which would affect his timeline. It’s not sounding good, and they’re going to need to find some help. It’s not known yet if they’ll have the $8 million in LTIR space to use. Jake Evans is off the market, and they’ve checked in on Mikko Rantanen.

“From Brock Nelson on down, the Devils, I think, will be inquiring. They’ve already called Carolina, for example, and said, ‘hey, if you’re doing something with Rantanen by Friday in terms of flipping him, let us know.’ I’m not sure Carolina wants to deal him to a team that they might play in the first round, but it’s an example, I think, of the eagerness and the way New Jersey may approach this deadline over the next three days.”

The Vancouver Canucks looking for a center and a depth for the blue line

TSN: The Vancouver Canucks are looking for center, one that who can skate and has speed according to Darren Dreger.

“You look at some of the available pieces, we’ve already talked about some of them like Laughton and Nelson. Again, the criteria for the Canucks is that they need to inject speed. That has to be part of the transaction.

Then they have to balance that with a distinct need. They need a No. 1 or No. 2 centre and that’s always hard to acquire in season.”

NHL Rumors: Pittsburgh Penguins, and the Buffalo Sabres

They could also be in the market for a depth defenseman.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s new and we’re just getting started. Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league.