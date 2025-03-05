NHL Rumors: Pittsburgh Penguins, and the Buffalo Sabres

Could Sidney Crosby ponder playing somewhere else?

TSN: Darren Dreger when asked if there is any chance Sidney Crosby is thinking about playing somewhere else other than Pittsburgh and could it happen before the deadline.

“It’s a miniscule percentage. They only reason I feel that is because we haven’t heard it from Crosby’s mouth. When he comes out this week and says ‘I am not going to be traded by the seventh of March’, okay. It feels that given the loyalty to the Penguins’ fans and organization, he would want them to know when his final game in Pittsburgh is. They’ve got a game on Tuesday, and they have a game on deadline day on Friday. Maybe in the off-season.”

The Buffalo Sabres and Jordan Greenway are talking, but can they reach a deal?

Pierre LeBrun: The Buffalo Sabres and Jordan Greenway have held preliminary contract extension talks.

Greenway would like to stay but we’ll see if they can work out a deal. There has been some solid trade interest in him, so the Sabres will need to weigh the two options.

Matthew Fairburn: Greenway said “I’m all in” and “I would love to be here next year.”

Buffalo Sabres don’t need futures deals

Darren Dreger: There are a bunch of Buffalo Sabres potentially available and they’ve received numbers offers already. They are strong offers for futures.

The Sabres don’t need more draft picks and prospects. They need to acquire legit roster players.

They’re open to making some big moves but it could be a quiet trade deadline for the Sabres.

Chris Pronger: “ IF that is the case @DarrenDreger why would they trade the current NHL players they have? Not being funny. Serious question. There seems to be a pattern evolving with this franchise. Allow players to become bonafide NHL players then discard and start all over again. No plan eh?”

Sabres Henri Jokiharju on the block and you’ll need to overpay to get Alex Tuch

David Pagnotta: The Buffalo Sabres are trying to trade defenseman Henri Jokiharju. He’d welcome a trade.

They are getting calls on other players as well. Alex Tuch has a year left on his contract and the asking price is very high. The Sabres would prefer to keep Tuch but if a team is willing to overpay, they’ll listen.

