NHL Rumors: Jack Roslovic, Artemi Panarin, NHL Expansion, Anaheim Ducks, and the Hughes Brothers

Jack Roslovic turned down an offer from the Edmonton Oilers

NHL Watcher: Darren Dreger said on FlamesNation that the Edmonton Oilers had made Jack Roslovic a multi-year offer, but he thought he could get a bigger deal, and that one was coming. He felt he could have been a fit in Edmonton. He’s still looking for a contract.

Could the Minnesota Wild look at Artemi Panarin if he gets to free agency?

NHL Watcher: Elliotte Friedman on 32 Thoughts: The Podcast said that Minnesota Wild GM Bill Guerin told Kirill Kaprizov that, despite his big contract, they will still be able to add.

A manager wondered to Friedman if the Wild would target Artemi Panarin if the New York Rangers don’t re-sign him. Kaprizov and Panarin share the same agent, Paul Theofanous.

NHL expansion coming?

NHL Rumour Report: Darren Dreger on the Ray & Dregs Podcast: “There are team executives that believe that NHL expansion is going to happen in the next three years, and it’s probably gonna include three markets; Atlanta; Houston; and maybe…Arizona”

Anyone looking for a talented, young left-handed defenseman?

Cam Robinson: The Anaheim Ducks are loaded with some pretty talented young, left-handed defenseman, and they won’t be able to keep all of them.

Luke Hughes was asked about playing with his brother Quinn

TSN: New Jersey Devils Luke Hughes when asked about the idea of playing with his brother Quinn Hughes someday.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Reporter: “Everybody’s asked your brother this: Do you want to play with the Quinn someday?

Hughes: “Yeah, of course. I think the three of us, you know, would all love to play together someday. Whether it’ll happen or not, who knows, you know, we’ll see.

But you know, I know he loves Vancouver, and he’s the captain there, and you know, he loves it. And you know, we love being here, and you never know, so never say never.”

