NHL Rumors: New York Rangers, and a Jack Roslovic Signing is Getting Closer

Should the New York Rangers be looking to sell? The Artemi Panarin situation will be interesting

Bleacher Report: Frank Seravalli, when asked if the New York Rangers should be selling and looking to acquire prospects and draft picks. Seravalli also says that it’s going to be interesting to see what they’ll do on the Artemi Panarin front.

Salabu, wants to know, should the Rangers sell off and acquire valuable prospects and draft picks?

“I don’t think so, I think the Rangers are playoff team. I think they’re bouncing right back into it. I think they’re going to have new blood with a new coach, new energy.

I don’t know that they’ve necessarily solved their defending issues. They have to defend better as a team, but maybe the coaching will help with some of that. It felt more like a personnel thing, and obviously some new faces as well.

So I’m bullish on the Rangers. I think that they’re in a prime spot to compete, and I think, let’s see what happens in this last year with (Artemi) Panarin, and then what they decide to do next on that front as well, because that’s going to be really interesting.

He’s, I know people have complained, he’s not the guy you went with in the playoffs, but man, is he a good player. Man, does he help you win in the regular season.”

Who is going to sign Jack Roslovic?

Bleacher Report: Frank Seravalli, on Jack Roslovic still looking for a contract, and who could be a fit.

“Jack Roslovic, coming off of a career-high 22-goal season last year at the Carolina Hurricanes. There seemed to be some thought out there, some whisper that Jack Roslovic has a deal in place somewhere; they just haven’t announced it yet. Checked in on multiple fronts this morning, Tuesday, August 12th, on that. I’m told the Roslovic camp does not have a deal in place anywhere, but they are getting closer.

Some people seem to wonder, is Toronto the fit? Particularly with some of the production and goals that they lost. I could see that happening, but we know that Toronto’s cap situation and still going to be tight. I think Roslovic deserves to be paid after the year that he had in Carolina. The question is, how much?

One other thing for Carolina and Roslovic. The door isn’t completely closed, but they don’t really have a spot for him at the moment. So you can probably cross off the Carolina Hurricanes on the list. I’d be curious about another team, what about the Vancouver Canucks? That would make a lot of sense for Jack Roslovic as well.”

