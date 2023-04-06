NHL Rumors: Devils GM Tom Fitzgerald Has A Busy Off-season Ahead

The New Jersey Devils have been the talk of the NHL world this season. A surprise team that has come out of nowhere to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2018. A big reason why for their success has been what general manager Tom Fitzgerald has done over the past couple of seasons through this past NHL Trade Deadline.

When Tom Fitzgerald took over there was no direction and work needed to be done to get this roster to where it is today. Fitzgerald came in with a plan to get this team successful for many years to come not just one season. There was a lot of pain, but there was also progress.

During his time with the Devils, Fitzgerald has reshaped this roster bringing in guys like Dougie Hamilton, Jonas Siegenthaler, John Marino, Vitek Vanecek, Timo Meier, Tomas Tatar, Ondrej Palat, Erik Haula, and Ryan Graves. Not to mention the players he moved out to acquire assets and restock the cupboard during his initial years as the Devils general manager.

Along the way under Fitzgerald, the Devils have drafted and developed better with players like Simon Nemec, Luke Hughes, Dawson Mercer, Nico Daws, Alexander Holtz, Chase Stillman, and Seamus Chasey.

And while some think it may not be a busy off-season for Tom Fitzgerald think again.

This off-season the Devils will look to lock up restricted free agents Timo Meier, who was acquired at the 2023 Trade Deadline, and Jesper Bratt to long-term contracts. Both of whom have tough agents to deal with. These negotiations could take a while.

As reported by Pierre LeBrun on the Tuesday night edition of Insider Trading on TSN, contract talks between Meier and the Devils have not started. As a matter of fact, they have been shelved until after the playoffs.

Recall, “The initial plan with the Devils was that they didn’t even want to make that trade without having Meier signed to an extension as part of it. They dropped that to get the deal done.