NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers, and the New York Rangers

Ken Holland on his future

Sportsnet: Edmonton Oilers GM Ken Holland said that he plans on honoring the final year of his contract.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“Well, I’ve got a year to go on my contract. For me, it’s unfinished business. I plan to honor my contract. Beyond that, you know, at this stage of my life I don’t invest in green bananas. Not sure if I’m going to be around long enough to be ripe and to be yellow.

NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers: Ken Holland, Steve Staios, Evan Bouchard and Philip Broberg

But certainly, I’ve got, I crack the joke but I feel, and you’d be the guy (points to the guy who asks the question???) since year one that I was here, you’d say, ‘when are you going to trade a first-round’ pick? When are you going to trade a first-round pick?’ and I’d trade a first-round pick when I believed that we’re there. And obviously I traded two first-round picks at the deadline to bring in (Mattias) Ekholm. I believe the time is now. I believe we have a really good team. I believe there lots of really good teams around National Hockey League. We’re not the only good team around the National Hockey League.”

The New York Rangers don’t have a lot of money to work with to re-sign RFAs, a backup goalie, and maybe find a right winger

Arthur Staple of The Athletic: (mailbag) Pending New York Rangers RFAs K’Andre Miller and Alexis Lafreniere could likely be one or two-year bridge deals.

Can’t see the Rangers packaging Lafreniere with Barclay Goodrow just to move out Goodrow’s contract, unless they got a good piece back. Trading Goodrow is basically a salary dump, so the return likely wouldn’t be great. Trading Lafreniere is risky.

Maybe it would take a second or third-round pick to move Goodrow’s contract.

NHL Rumors: Blackhawks, Kane, Maple Leafs, Penguins, Rangers, and the Devils

If the Rangers are able to find a cheap backup goaltender and are able to able to re-sign Miller and Lafreniere to short, cheaper deals, they might have room for a right winger. Potential free agents who might come in the $3-4 million range include Connor Brown, Tomas Tatar and Alexander Kerfoot.

Defenseman Ryan Lindgren will likely play out the final year of his contract and the Rangers will see where they are with the cap after next season.